GBST : supports launch of VitalityInvest's D2C proposition

GBST, provider of wealth administration software through its GBST Composer® platform, is providing the technology behind VitalityInvest's launch into the direct to consumer market for ISAs and Junior ISAs.

GBST, which is also behind VitalityInvest's successful adviser proposition launched in June 2018, is introducing a number of new features to its customisable digital platform Catalyst. These include a new ISA and Junior ISA onboarding journey for existing and new Vitality customers.

The system allows new investors access as guests, rather than having to be logged in, and remembers previously captured information to reduce rekeying. Investors can invest via single, regular or transfer payments, select funds from a predefined, risk-rated range, or make their own choices from Vitality's full direct fund universe.

In addition, the Catalyst platform links to a number of tools including investment projections to aid investment choices and Distribution Technology's risk profiler.

David Simpson, Head of EMEA at GBST, commented:

'Using Catalyst's customisable digital front end, supported by our Composer® back office technology, VitalityInvest offers a high quality, intuitive experience for customers who are comfortable investing without advice. The ability to integrate Catalyst with the provider's own content management system has enabled Vitality to control much of the content shown in the journey and create personalised elements for investors including a graphical overview of investment allocation and financial assumptions, the potential impact of its Boost proposition on the portfolio and a summary of estimated fees. This makes the experience far richer and more engaging for the customer that encourages people to improve their financial futures.'

