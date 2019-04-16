Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GBST Holdings Limited    GBT   AU000000GBT8

GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GBT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
2.5 AUD   -1.57%
04:08aGBST : supports launch of VitalityInvest's D2C proposition
PU
03/27GBST : to support development of UK Open Savings & Investment solution
PU
02/17GBST : CMB Wing Lung Bank goes live with GBST back-office solution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GBST : supports launch of VitalityInvest's D2C proposition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

GBST, provider of wealth administration software through its GBST Composer® platform, is providing the technology behind VitalityInvest's launch into the direct to consumer market for ISAs and Junior ISAs.

GBST, which is also behind VitalityInvest's successful adviser proposition launched in June 2018, is introducing a number of new features to its customisable digital platform Catalyst. These include a new ISA and Junior ISA onboarding journey for existing and new Vitality customers.

The system allows new investors access as guests, rather than having to be logged in, and remembers previously captured information to reduce rekeying. Investors can invest via single, regular or transfer payments, select funds from a predefined, risk-rated range, or make their own choices from Vitality's full direct fund universe.

In addition, the Catalyst platform links to a number of tools including investment projections to aid investment choices and Distribution Technology's risk profiler.

David Simpson, Head of EMEA at GBST, commented:

'Using Catalyst's customisable digital front end, supported by our Composer® back office technology, VitalityInvest offers a high quality, intuitive experience for customers who are comfortable investing without advice. The ability to integrate Catalyst with the provider's own content management system has enabled Vitality to control much of the content shown in the journey and create personalised elements for investors including a graphical overview of investment allocation and financial assumptions, the potential impact of its Boost proposition on the portfolio and a summary of estimated fees. This makes the experience far richer and more engaging for the customer that encourages people to improve their financial futures.'

Visit Vitality's website for further details

Disclaimer

GBST Holdings Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:08aGBST : supports launch of VitalityInvest's D2C proposition
PU
03/27GBST : to support development of UK Open Savings & Investment solution
PU
02/17GBST : CMB Wing Lung Bank goes live with GBST back-office solution
PU
2018GBST : New user-focused offering for corporate super comes at turning point for ..
PU
2018GBST : wins New Supplier of the Year at Vitality's Supplier Awards
PU
2018GBST : and Eagle Investment Systems Establish Strategic Alliance to Address Aust..
PU
2018GBST : appoints Mark Canning as Pre-Sales Consultant
PU
2018GBST : continues to expand its digital product offering
PU
2018GBST : launches industry-first SaaS middle office on Amazon Web Services with vo..
PU
2018GBST : Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 92,7 M
EBIT 2019 9,83 M
Net income 2019 8,29 M
Finance 2019 5,60 M
Yield 2019 0,59%
P/E ratio 2019 21,28
P/E ratio 2020 20,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 172 M
Chart GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GBST Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,69  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert De Dominicis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Allan James Brackin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Walton Chief Financial Officer
Mark Knowlton Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bartlett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED68.77%123
S&P GLOBAL INC27.38%52 447
RELX1.98%42 765
MOODY'S CORPORATION35.11%34 977
THOMSON REUTERS CORP20.67%29 541
EXPERIAN13.23%25 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About