GCC Global Capital Corporation    GCCC

GCC GLOBAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(GCCC)
GCC Global Capital Corporation Announces Resignation of Independent Director

04/24/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) -  GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Rick Low from his position as Board of Director of the Company effective April 17 2020. Mr. Low informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Low for his outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for his future success.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High-Tech industries.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Alex(Yu) Wu, Executive Assistant at awu@gcccglobal.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54892


© Newsfilecorp 2020
