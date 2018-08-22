Evite : Announces Appointment of Diane Malloy as SVP of Advertising and Advertising Operations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evite, the world's leading online and text invitation service, today announced Diane Malloy has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Advertising and Advertising Operations, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Victor Cho. In this role, Malloy will be tasked with growing advertising revenues across both Direct and Indirect channels. Malloy's responsibilities include managing the global sales organization spanning Sales, Strategy, Sales Development and Operations. She will be based out of Evite's New York City office.

"Diane joins our executive team at an exciting time," said Cho. "In addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of our founding this year, we've recently launched text invitations, Evite® Donations, and the updated Evite Premium platform, all of which enhance the experience for our 100+ million annual users."

"Evite is recognized as a safe, private network that is trusted by top brands and consumers," continued Cho. "Our goal is to be at the top quartile of performance as an advertising platform, offering a unique event-centric model that enables brands to reach consumers at exactly the right moment during the lifecycle of an event. I'm confident that Diane's extensive background in sales and advertising will help us to leverage our dominance in the space and position the company for future growth."

Malloy brings over 20 years of multimedia sales experience to her role at Evite. Most recently, Malloy was Global Vice President of Programmatic Sales, Strategy and Channel Partnerships at Undertone, where she successfully scaled the company's programmatic business to achieve significant revenue growth. Prior, she was Global Vice President of Media Solutions at PubMatic Inc., overseeing the new media solutions division.

While working at Meredith Corporation as Vice President/Publisher of Ladies Home Journal, Malloy expanded the iconic property's audience into the digital space and built new revenue streams. At Rodale Inc., as Vice President of Sales and Associate Publisher for Prevention, Men's Health and Women's Health, she was responsible for print, digital and experiential sales and marketing. Malloy began her career at Time Inc. working as Associate Publisher and in various Sales/Advertising roles for publications including People, People en Espanol and Teen People.

About Evite (www.evite.com)

For 20 years, Evite has been the world's leading digital platform for bringing people together. With free, easy-to-use invitation designs, inspirational video content, and a private sharing feed for photos and conversations, Evite makes coming together face-to-face effortless and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users. The company has sent over 2 billion event invitations in its history and currently handles hundreds of millions of RSVPs every year. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Evite is a subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA, GLIBP). Launched in 1998, the company is celebrating its 20th birthday at evite.com/birthday.

