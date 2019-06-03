GCI LIBE : Liberty Prices $325 Million Upsized Offering of New Senior Notes Due 2024

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) announced today that its
wholly-owned subsidiary, GCI, LLC (the “Issuer”) has priced and agreed
to sell to initial purchasers in an upsized private offering $325
million of new 6.625% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). The 2024
Notes will be unsecured obligations of the Issuer. The net proceeds of
the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the
redemption of the Issuer’s $325 million aggregate outstanding principal
amount of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), which are
callable at par. The offering is expected to close on or about June 6,
2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
The offering is being made pursuant to an exemption under the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The initial purchasers
will offer the 2024 Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be
Qualified Institutional Buyers as permitted under Rule 144A of the
Securities Act, or outside the United States to certain persons in
reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2024 Notes will
not be registered under the Securities Act or applicable state
securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration under such laws or applicable exemptions from such
registration requirements.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the
2024 Notes, nor shall there be any sales of 2024 Notes in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such jurisdiction. This press release shall not constitute a notice of
redemption with respect to the 2021 Notes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including without limitation, statements about the completion of the
offering (including timing) and the use of proceeds from the offering.
These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation,
general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of this press release, and GCI Liberty, Inc. and the
Issuer expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate
any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained
herein to reflect any change in their expectations with regard thereto
or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such
statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI
Liberty, Inc. and the Issuer, including their respective most recent
Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about GCI Liberty, Inc.
and the Issuer and about the risks and uncertainties related to their
businesses which may affect the statements made in this press release.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI Holdings, LLC (“GCI”) and interests
in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is
Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless,
video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
