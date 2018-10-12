GCI Liberty, Inc. : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) will webcast
its annual Investor Meeting on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, which will
occur immediately following the annual Investor Meeting of Qurate
Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”). Presentations at Qurate Retail’s annual
Investor Meeting will begin at approximately 12:45pm E.S.T and GCI
Liberty’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at approximately
1:40pm E.S.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be
made regarding GCI Liberty’s financial performance and outlook.
The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to
shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is
available on the GCI Liberty website.
The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All
interested persons should visit the GCI Liberty website at http://ir.gciliberty.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events to
register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be
available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have
been made with the SEC.
Companies presenting in the afternoon at the annual Investor Meetings
include:
-
Qurate Retail
-
GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation
-
Charter Communications, Inc.
-
GCI
-
LendingTree, Inc.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI Holdings, LLC (“GCI”) and interests
in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is
Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless,
video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005346/en/