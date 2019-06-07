GCI Liberty, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that its Board
of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43750001 per share
of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred
Stock”), payable in cash on July 15, 2019 to stockholders of record of
the Preferred Stock at the close of business on July 1, 2019.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter
Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s
largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice
and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
