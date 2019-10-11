Log in
GCI LIBERTY, INC.

(GLIBA)
GCI LIBERTY : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/10AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
DJ
10/09AT&T to Sell Puerto Rico Business--Update
DJ
GCI Liberty : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/11/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

GCI Liberty, Inc.’s (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday, November 11th, at 5:00 p.m. (E.S.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding both GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation. During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of both companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 458-4121 or (323) 794-2093, passcode 3376325, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the third quarter earnings conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the GCI Liberty website at www.gciliberty.com/events to register for the web cast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the GCI Liberty website. The conference call will be archived on the website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal assets consist of its subsidiary GCI Holdings, LLC (“GCI”) and interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending Tree.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 878 M
EBIT 2019 -76,0 M
Net income 2019 1 091 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -68,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,62x
Capitalization 6 807 M
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 71,60  $
Last Close Price 64,53  $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Gregory F. Chapados Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Ronald A. Duncan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY, INC.56.78%6 807
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.42%247 457
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.21%90 731
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.27%79 897
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 857
BCE INC.20.64%44 078
