GCI Liberty : Five new wireless sites extends GCI lightning-fast LTE service across Sitka

January 4, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - From the ferry terminal to Whale Park, Sitkans are enjoying greatly expanded LTE service with the addition of five new local sites - four along Halibut Point Road and one on Sawmill Creek Road.

The expansion is part of GCI's aggressive Alaska wireless infrastructure buildout, which includes more than $180 million in statewide expansion and upgrades since 2014.

These new sites are the result of a partnership with the Sitka Electric Utility, enabling GCI to install equipment on power poles, eliminating the need to build additional towers and adding the necessary flexibility to reach difficult-to-cover areas.

'GCI's partnership with Sitka Electric Utility is helping to create a safer and better-connected community through expanded connectivity,' said Warren Russell, vice president of GCI Southeast Regional Operations. 'Our newest additions to GCI's wireless network in Sitka bring improved coverage to an important corridor for the community and a vital gateway to Southeast Alaska and beyond.'

GCI's coverage improvements extend service into many areas where Sitkans work and play, including previously unreached sections of Sitka Sound and the surrounding hillsides of Baranof Island.

'We're already seeing the benefits in Sitka from the installation of these new towers and our partnership with GCI, not just from a wireless service perspective, but an economic one as well,' said Bryan Bertacchi, City of Sitka Electric Utility Director. 'Leasing revenue from these five new wireless sites is directly benefitting customers of the electric enterprise fund, which is helping to reduce electric rates throughout Sitka.'

GCI also recently completed the first phase of a local Sitka wireless improvement project with LTE upgrades to two downtown locations near Lake Street and Arrowhead Street. Additional wireless upgrades in the community are expected to be complete in early 2019.

GCI is committed to growing its wireless footprint and improving service across Alaska. GCI provide wireless service to 240 communities and more than 97 percent of Alaskans live within GCI's network.

GCI improved or expanded service in more than 35 communities in 2018. GCI will launch wireless service and internet upgrades in more Alaska communities in the coming months.

About GCI

GCI provides data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com