Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GCI Liberty, Inc.    GLIBA

GCI LIBERTY, INC.

(GLIBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCI Liberty, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43750001 per share of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), payable in cash on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending Tree.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GCI LIBERTY, INC.
04:31pGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/10GCI LIBERTY : Deutsche Bank 28th Annual Media Conference
PU
03/06GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03GCI LIBERTY, INC. : to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conf..
BU
02/27GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
02/27GCI LIBERTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/26GCI LIBERTY, INC. : to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom C..
BU
02/26GCI LIBERTY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/21GCI LIBERTY, INC. : annual earnings release
02/02GCI LIBERTY : techs train to safely scale Alaska's most-remote towers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 899 M
EBIT 2020 -29,8 M
Net income 2020 -111 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -47,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,59x
Capitalization 5 100 M
Chart GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GCI Liberty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 89,40  $
Last Close Price 47,79  $
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Gregory F. Chapados Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian J. Wendling Chief Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Duncan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY, INC.-32.55%5 100
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.78%210 888
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.54%77 984
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-24.90%57 914
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.38%42 575
BCE INC.-15.74%32 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group