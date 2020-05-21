Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GCI Liberty, Inc.    GLIBA

GCI LIBERTY, INC.

(GLIBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCI Liberty, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43750001 per share of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), payable in cash on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending Tree.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GCI LIBERTY, INC.
04:34pGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/18GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15GCI LIBERTY, INC. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/08GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07GCI LIBERTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07GCI LIBERTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/07GCI LIBERTY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/17GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16GCI LIBERTY : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/30GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 910 M
EBIT 2020 -26,8 M
Net income 2020 -218 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -115x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 7,50x
Capitalization 6 823 M
Chart GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GCI Liberty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 85,80 $
Last Close Price 64,62 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Duncan Director
Gregg L. Engles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY, INC.-8.79%6 823
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.43%224 528
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-12.28%85 051
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.83%71 532
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 252
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group