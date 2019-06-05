GCI Liberty : International roaming rates reduced for GCI customers traveling to Canada, Mexico

June 5, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI is making sure its customers can stay connected no matter where they travel in North America over summer vacation - and at a more affordable price. New agreements with industry roaming partners mean that talk, text, and data costs have decreased for GCI customers traveling through Canada and Mexico.

'Whether their travels take them to Kotzebue, Calgary, or Cancun, GCI customers will be able to stay connected with family and friends,' said GCI Chief Marketing Officer Kate Slyker. 'GCI's new international roaming agreements mean sharing travel tales with friends and family while on-the-go is more economical than ever.'

New roaming rates for Mexico:

Voice calls are rated at 10 cents per minute

Texts cost 4 cents per message

Data is available for $12 per gigabyte

To enable international roaming in Mexico, mobile customers must request the International Dialing and Roaming Calling Plan, available at $5.99 per month

New roaming rates for Canada:

Voice calls are rated at 5 cents per minute

Texts cost 2 cents per message

Data is available for $12 per gigabyte

No international roaming plan is required while traveling through Canada

GCI's Simply Unbeatable plan offers unlimited wireless service, starting at $70 for one line, or two lines for $120. GCI's Simply Share plan starts at $39.00.

Customers interested in learning more about GCI's international roaming agreements can call a customer service representative at 907-265-5400 or 800-800-4800, send an email to rcs@gci.com or visit a GCI retail store.

About GCI

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com