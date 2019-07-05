GCI Liberty : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 29, 2019

GCI LIBERTY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-38385

92-0072737

(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)

(Commission
File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

12300 Liberty Blvd.

Englewood, Colorado 80112

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (720) 875-5900

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 29, 2019, GCI Liberty, Inc. (the 'Company') announced the following management changes effective as of July 1, 2019.

Mark D. Carleton has been appointed Senior Advisor and will continue to oversee certain of the Company's significant investments. Mr. Carleton has been Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2018. In connection with assuming his new role, Mr. Carleton will no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Brian Wendling, age 46, assumed the role of Principal Financial Officer of the Company and will oversee all accounting functions at the Company. Mr. Wendling has also been appointed Principal Financial Officer of Qurate Retail, Inc. ('Qurate Retail'), Liberty Broadband Corporation ('Liberty Broadband') and Liberty Media Corporation ('Liberty Media'), effective July 1, 2019. In addition to his new role as Principal Financial Officer, Mr. Wendling will continue to serve as Senior Vice President and Controller of the Company, Qurate Retail, Liberty Broadband and Liberty Media. Mr. Wendling has served as Senior Vice President and Controller of the Company since March 2018 and each of Liberty Broadband, Qurate Retail and Liberty Media since January 2016 and as Senior Vice President of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. since March 2016. He previously served as Vice President and Controller of Liberty Broadband from October 2014 to December 2015, Liberty Media (including its predecessor) from November 2011 to December 2015 and Qurate Retail from November 2011 to December 2015. Prior thereto, Mr. Wendling held various positions with Liberty Media and Qurate Retail and their predecessors since 1999. In addition, Mr. Wendling has served as a Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ('Liberty TripAdvisor') since January 2016, and he previously served as Vice President and Controller of Liberty TripAdvisor from August 2014 to December 2015.

2

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
