Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GCI Liberty Inc    GLIBA

GCI LIBERTY INC

(GLIBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCI Liberty : Stephanie Nichols selected for Marshall Memorial Fellowship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

June 14, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI's Stephanie Nichols has recently been selected from a field of approximately 1,000 U.S. applicants for the prestigious Marshall Memorial Fellowship for 2019-2020. The Marshall Memorial Fellowship (MMF) is the German Marshall Fund's (GMF) flagship leadership development program and was created in 1982 to introduce a new generation of European leaders to the United States. It now prepares leaders from both sides of the Atlantic for transatlantic relations. GMF selects fellows from all 50 U.S. States and across 39 European countries.

Following a rigorous and intensive seven-month application process, Nichols was one of only 75 applicants chosen for the 2019-2020 fellowship. GMF bestows MMF awards to the best and brightest from all sectors, including business, government and civil society - 40 recipients from Europe and 35 from the United States.

'To be selected for a leadership development opportunity of this prestige and to join this esteemed community of MMF alumni and leaders is a true honor,' Nichols, Senior Director of Policy for GCI and an attorney, said. 'I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to learn with and from my American and European colleagues.'

Selected fellows engage in six months of preparation and a month of first-hand experience in several cities throughout Europe to facilitate knowledge and network opportunities for effective engagement and leadership development. Today, the MMF alumni network numbers nearly 2,500 leaders with their transatlantic engagement continuing throughout their careers.

As a MMF fellow, Nichols will join a network that includes notable alumni such as: President of France Emmanuel Macron; House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly and State Representative for the 89th House District Stacey Abrams; and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The fellows' on-site engagement in Europe includes meetings with prominent national and local European political leaders and distinguished policy makers.

Nichols brings a host of prior leadership experience to the fellowship, including creating and establishing the first-ever law school in Alaska, and she's looking forward to this next level of exposure and leadership development that the Marshall Memorial Fellowship will bring.

About GCI

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 21:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCI LIBERTY INC
05:59pGCI LIBERTY : Stephanie Nichols selected for Marshall Memorial Fellowship
PU
06:09aGCI LIBERTY : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
06:03aGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/11GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/05GCI LIBERTY : International roaming rates reduced for GCI customers traveling to..
PU
06/05GCI LIBERTY : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
06/05GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/03GCI LIBERTY : supports Camp Fire Alaska's rural programs across the state
PU
05/13GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/09GCI LIBERTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 874 M
EBIT 2019 4,00 M
Net income 2019 588 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,23x
Capitalization 6 431 M
Chart GCI LIBERTY INC
Duration : Period :
GCI Liberty Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 67,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Duncan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Gregory F. Chapados Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Pounds Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Gregory Ben Maffei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY INC46.19%6 120
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.49%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.54%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-1.87%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About