GCI Liberty : Stephanie Nichols selected for Marshall Memorial Fellowship

June 14, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI's Stephanie Nichols has recently been selected from a field of approximately 1,000 U.S. applicants for the prestigious Marshall Memorial Fellowship for 2019-2020. The Marshall Memorial Fellowship (MMF) is the German Marshall Fund's (GMF) flagship leadership development program and was created in 1982 to introduce a new generation of European leaders to the United States. It now prepares leaders from both sides of the Atlantic for transatlantic relations. GMF selects fellows from all 50 U.S. States and across 39 European countries.

Following a rigorous and intensive seven-month application process, Nichols was one of only 75 applicants chosen for the 2019-2020 fellowship. GMF bestows MMF awards to the best and brightest from all sectors, including business, government and civil society - 40 recipients from Europe and 35 from the United States.

'To be selected for a leadership development opportunity of this prestige and to join this esteemed community of MMF alumni and leaders is a true honor,' Nichols, Senior Director of Policy for GCI and an attorney, said. 'I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to learn with and from my American and European colleagues.'

Selected fellows engage in six months of preparation and a month of first-hand experience in several cities throughout Europe to facilitate knowledge and network opportunities for effective engagement and leadership development. Today, the MMF alumni network numbers nearly 2,500 leaders with their transatlantic engagement continuing throughout their careers.

As a MMF fellow, Nichols will join a network that includes notable alumni such as: President of France Emmanuel Macron; House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly and State Representative for the 89th House District Stacey Abrams; and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The fellows' on-site engagement in Europe includes meetings with prominent national and local European political leaders and distinguished policy makers.

Nichols brings a host of prior leadership experience to the fellowship, including creating and establishing the first-ever law school in Alaska, and she's looking forward to this next level of exposure and leadership development that the Marshall Memorial Fellowship will bring.

