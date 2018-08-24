Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GCI Liberty Inc    GLIBA

GCI LIBERTY INC (GLIBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GCI Liberty : Suicide Prevention Grant contributes $130,000 to fund 10 programs statewide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:57am CEST

August 23, 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska-The 2018 GCI Suicide Prevention Grant, administered by the Alaska Community Foundation, will distribute over $130,000 to 10 recipient organizations this year, funding programs that are contributing to necessary suicide prevention efforts across Alaska. GCI continued the program after the success of its 2017 Suicide Prevention Grant.

'With one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, Alaskans need to come together to build healthy communities and prevent suicide,' said GCI Chief Marketing Officer Kate Slyker. 'When GCI launched our first Suicide Grant Program in 2017 with a $100,000 donation, we weren't sure what to expect, but we've been overwhelmed by the response. The grantees are implementing programs that reached Alaskans of all ages and demographics. We look forward to making an even more meaningful impact in this second round of grant funding.'

With the help of ACF, GCI awarded grants to the following 10 recipients this year:

  • Anchorage School District - suicide prevention training for 36 secondary teachers
  • Bethel Community Services Foundation, Inc. - support for the Healing through Music and Dance program to serve up to 2,000 people in Bethel and surrounding communities
  • City of Newhalen - delivery of an eight-week training based in Yup'ik culture, designed to prevent youth alcohol use and suicide through building resilience in the community
  • Juneau Youth Services - support to build on the success of the Suicide Prevention Coalition
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough School District - support for program training for 300 students and 100 adults in Sources of Strength, a school-based program in middle school, high school or college, and also often used in community and cultural settings; it promotes and focuses on connectivity, school bonding, peer-adult partnerships, and help-seeking behaviors
  • Maniilaq Association - funding for facilitated community conversations about youth suicide based in cultural norms, including training for over 300 people in the entire Northwest Arctic Borough and Point Hope
  • My House - support for suicide prevention community awareness efforts in the Mat-Su Borough at this homeless youth drop-in center in Wasilla
  • Native Village of Chuathbaluk - presentation of three well-established suicide prevention techniques: SafeTALK, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) and QPR - to involve the entire community
  • Nome Community Center - ASIST program support, workshop for the Nome community and attendance for two at a SafeTALK Training for Trainers workshop to increase community capacity to deliver this training the Nome area
  • Native Village of Unalakleet - expansion of Unalakleet's annual Humpy Fishing Derby to include expanded opportunities for intergeneration connection and traditional community activities to foster an understanding of youths' value within the community

The grant recipients demonstrated suicide prevention strategies that are best practices or customized to address the specific needs of their communities. GCI, with the help of ACF, solicited and evaluated applications. GCI will continue to rely on ACF as grant administrator.

'We received many applications for this fund and these 10 programs had clear strategies in how to reach and serve the people in their communities, ' said Nina Kemppel, president and CEO of ACF. 'We ended up increasing the grant funding because we were so impressed with these suicide prevention programs and look forward to seeing the impact across the state.'

Since the Suicide Prevention Grant's inception, GCI has donated more than $200,000 to the cause.

About GCI

GCI provides data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media contact:

Heather Handyside, GCI

(907) 301-3481

hhandyside@gci.com

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 00:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCI LIBERTY INC
02:57aGCI LIBERTY : Suicide Prevention Grant contributes $130,000 to fund 10 programs ..
PU
08/09GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/09QURATE RETAIL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
08/08GCI LIBERTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/28GCI LIBERTY : Three Parks Highway communities get wireless service boost
PU
07/16GCI LIBERTY : Alaskans will finally know, in real time, who caught the biggest f..
PU
07/11GCI LIBERTY : Annual refueling project lifts off for GCI’s TERRA network
PU
07/09GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/05GCI LIBERTY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
07/03GCI LIBERTY : claims three 2018 Best of Alaska Business Awards
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/143G adds Chevron, Pioneer Natural, Tenaris, Encana, Nucor in Q2 
08/08GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) CEO Greg Maffei on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/08GCI Liberty beats on revenue 
07/25Andvari Associates Q2 2018 Letter 
06/14GCI Liberty prices debenture offering; GLIBA +3, CHTR +3.5% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 854 M
EBIT 2018 -11,0 M
Net income 2018 -510 M
Debt 2018 2 576 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,21x
EV / Sales 2019 8,17x
Capitalization 5 286 M
Chart GCI LIBERTY INC
Duration : Period :
GCI Liberty Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 64,4 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Duncan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Gregory F. Chapados Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Pounds Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Gregory B. Maffei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY INC-12.68%5 286
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 233
STARHUB LTD.-41.75%2 085
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY10.21%1 846
TELECOM EGYPT4.55%1 346
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC24.03%962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.