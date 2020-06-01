Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GCI Liberty, Inc.    GLIBA

GCI LIBERTY, INC.

(GLIBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCI Liberty : T-Mobile is First with 5G in all 50 States! Customers Get 5G Coverage in Alaska Through GCI Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

June 1, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash. and ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The country's one and only nationwide 5G network just got nationwide-r, expanding its footprint with partner coverage! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and GCI today announced a historic partnership, immediately allowing T-Mobile customers with 5G smartphones to tap into 5G while roaming in Anchorage, Alaska, making T-Mobile the first and only wireless provider to offer 5G coverage in all 50 states! The new partnership also gives GCI customers roaming access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, America's largest, covering more than one million square miles and nearly 6,000 cities and towns.

'The massive nationwide 5G network we're building and expanding by the day - paired with important partnerships like this - extend our 5G leadership over the competition and deliver meaningful 5G experiences to our customers,' said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. 'Now, our customers with 5G devices can keep 5G service when in Alaska. And to GCI customers, welcome to nationwide 5G!'

'GCI and T-Mobile have a long history of 'firsts' together,' said GCI President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Chapados. 'GCI and T-Mobile launched the nation's first LTE roaming partnership in 2014 and were the first providers to partner together to deliver voice over LTE service. Today's partnership marks another first and a tremendous milestone! GCI congratulates the T-Mobile team on being the first wireless provider to offer 5G service in all 50 states. The partnership is a win for both companies and for GCI customers who will be able to access 5G service on the nation's largest 5G network.'

GCI launched Alaska's first 5G service in Anchorage on April 17, 2020. GCI's 5G buildout in Anchorage will serve as a model for GCI's network modernization efforts as the company moves forward to expand the service across Alaska. Future GCI 5G expansion opportunities include Juneau, Fairbanks and other fiber-served communities.

# # #

5G capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Roaming data allotments vary by plan, see Terms & Conditions at T-Mobile.com for details.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com/.

About GCI

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at http://www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at http://www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 17:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GCI LIBERTY, INC.
01:01pGCI LIBERTY : T-Mobile is First with 5G in all 50 States! Customers Get 5G Cover..
PU
05/31GCI LIBERTY : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets
PU
05/22GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulat..
AQ
05/21GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/18GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15GCI LIBERTY, INC. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/08GCI LIBERTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07GCI LIBERTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07GCI LIBERTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/07GCI LIBERTY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 910 M - -
Net income 2020 -431 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 286 M 7 286 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 051
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GCI Liberty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 85,80 $
Last Close Price 69,19 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Duncan Director
Gregg L. Engles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY, INC.-2.34%7 286
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.55%237 438
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.35%84 325
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.71%74 743
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.26%52 964
BCE INC.-4.87%37 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group