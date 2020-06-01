GCI Liberty : T-Mobile is First with 5G in all 50 States! Customers Get 5G Coverage in Alaska Through GCI Partnership

June 1, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash. and ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The country's one and only nationwide 5G network just got nationwide-r, expanding its footprint with partner coverage! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and GCI today announced a historic partnership, immediately allowing T-Mobile customers with 5G smartphones to tap into 5G while roaming in Anchorage, Alaska, making T-Mobile the first and only wireless provider to offer 5G coverage in all 50 states! The new partnership also gives GCI customers roaming access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, America's largest, covering more than one million square miles and nearly 6,000 cities and towns.

'The massive nationwide 5G network we're building and expanding by the day - paired with important partnerships like this - extend our 5G leadership over the competition and deliver meaningful 5G experiences to our customers,' said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. 'Now, our customers with 5G devices can keep 5G service when in Alaska. And to GCI customers, welcome to nationwide 5G!'

'GCI and T-Mobile have a long history of 'firsts' together,' said GCI President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Chapados. 'GCI and T-Mobile launched the nation's first LTE roaming partnership in 2014 and were the first providers to partner together to deliver voice over LTE service. Today's partnership marks another first and a tremendous milestone! GCI congratulates the T-Mobile team on being the first wireless provider to offer 5G service in all 50 states. The partnership is a win for both companies and for GCI customers who will be able to access 5G service on the nation's largest 5G network.'

GCI launched Alaska's first 5G service in Anchorage on April 17, 2020. GCI's 5G buildout in Anchorage will serve as a model for GCI's network modernization efforts as the company moves forward to expand the service across Alaska. Future GCI 5G expansion opportunities include Juneau, Fairbanks and other fiber-served communities.

