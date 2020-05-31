GCI Liberty : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets

Log in
05/31/2020 | 09:06pm EDT

May 28, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI subsidiary Denali Media Holdings (DMH) today announced the sale of its NBC affiliates in southeast Alaska to Gray Television. The sale includes KATH and KSCT stations in the Juneau and Sitka markets.

Denali Media Holdings was established in 2012 and owns KTVA (CBS) in Anchorage along with three CBS stations in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan.

'GCI is committed to keeping Alaskans connected,' said GCI Vice President of Corporate Communications Heather Handyside. 'In today's uncertain economic climate, it makes sense for GCI and DMH to streamline operations and to focus on our core deliverables. Viewers and advertisers in our Juneau and Sitka markets will not experience any interruption of service as the result of this transaction.'

The sale is expected to be completed within the next two months.

About GCI

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at http://www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at http://www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 01:05:05 UTC


