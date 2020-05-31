GCI Liberty : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets

May 28, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI subsidiary Denali Media Holdings (DMH) today announced the sale of its NBC affiliates in southeast Alaska to Gray Television. The sale includes KATH and KSCT stations in the Juneau and Sitka markets.

Denali Media Holdings was established in 2012 and owns KTVA (CBS) in Anchorage along with three CBS stations in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan.

'GCI is committed to keeping Alaskans connected,' said GCI Vice President of Corporate Communications Heather Handyside. 'In today's uncertain economic climate, it makes sense for GCI and DMH to streamline operations and to focus on our core deliverables. Viewers and advertisers in our Juneau and Sitka markets will not experience any interruption of service as the result of this transaction.'

The sale is expected to be completed within the next two months.

