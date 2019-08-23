GCI Liberty : donates $5,000 to Red Cross of Alaska in support of wildfire relief

August 23, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI announced today a $5,000 donation to the Red Cross of Alaska in support of the organization's tireless efforts supporting Alaskans impacted by the ongoing Swan Lake and McKinley Wildfires.

'Our hearts are with those who have been displaced or otherwise affected by these fires and we are forever grateful for the crucial work being done by Red Cross staff and volunteers to lend a helping hand to those who need it most,' said GCI Chief Marketing Office Kate Slyker. 'With 2,000 employees across Alaska, we recognize that even the strongest among us need help sometimes, and we hope this contribution helps them get back on their feet.'

GCI also provides loaner phones to Red Cross of Alaska to ensure reliable communications are available at a moment's notice when the organization's staff and volunteers respond to disasters of all kinds across the state.

GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Over the past 5 years, GCI has donated more than $10 million in cash, products, scholarships and grants to Alaska organizations like Red Cross of Alaska. In addition, GCI provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave each year to volunteer with local organizations through the GCI Community Service program. In 2018, more than 660 GCI employees volunteered nearly 8,200 hours through this program. For more information about how GCI supports organizations across Alaska, visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives .

About GCI

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

