GCI Liberty : donates $5,000 to Red Cross of Alaska in support of wildfire relief

August 23, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI announced today a $5,000 donation to the Red Cross of Alaska in support of the organization's tireless efforts supporting Alaskans impacted by the ongoing Swan Lake and McKinley Wildfires.

'Our hearts are with those who have been displaced or otherwise affected by these fires and we are forever grateful for the crucial work being done by Red Cross staff and volunteers to lend a helping hand to those who need it most,' said GCI Chief Marketing Office Kate Slyker. 'With 2,000 employees across Alaska, we recognize that even the strongest among us need help sometimes, and we hope this contribution helps them get back on their feet.'

GCI also provides loaner phones to Red Cross of Alaska to ensure reliable communications are available at a moment's notice when the organization's staff and volunteers respond to disasters of all kinds across the state.

GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Over the past 5 years, GCI has donated more than $10 million in cash, products, scholarships and grants to Alaska organizations like Red Cross of Alaska. In addition, GCI provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave each year to volunteer with local organizations through the GCI Community Service program. In 2018, more than 660 GCI employees volunteered nearly 8,200 hours through this program. For more information about how GCI supports organizations across Alaska, visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives .

About GCI

GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 19:20:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 880 M
EBIT 2019 -75,0 M
Net income 2019 1 110 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,76x
P/E ratio 2020 -99,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,10x
Capitalization 6 376 M
Chart GCI LIBERTY INC
Duration : Period :
GCI Liberty Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCI LIBERTY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,60  $
Last Close Price 60,38  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Duncan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Gregory F. Chapados Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Pounds Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Gregory Ben Maffei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCI LIBERTY INC46.70%6 376
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.00%234 842
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.41%88 320
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.04%77 960
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 588
BCE INC.14.91%41 927
