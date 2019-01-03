Log in
News Summary

GCI Liberty : helps ease impact of government shutdown for federal employees

01/03/2019 | 02:39am CET

January 2, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI customers who work for the federal government and are affected by the partial shutdown can now set up payment plans for GCI services for the duration of the event.

'Federal agencies like the Coast Guard and the National Park Service deliver the services that protect Alaska's people and resources and help our economy grow,' said GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside. 'To help mitigate the negative impact of the shutdown on federal employees and the Alaska economy, GCI customers impacted by the shutdown can set up a payment plan to defer portions of their payments until after the situation is resolved.'

GCI customers who wish to set up a payment plan can visit their local GCI store or call a customer service representative at 907-265-5400 or 800-800-4800.

About GCI

GCI provides data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

Phone: 907-301-3481

Email: hhandyside@gci.com

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 01:38:02 UTC
