GCI Liberty : helps ease impact of government shutdown for federal employees

January 2, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI customers who work for the federal government and are affected by the partial shutdown can now set up payment plans for GCI services for the duration of the event.

'Federal agencies like the Coast Guard and the National Park Service deliver the services that protect Alaska's people and resources and help our economy grow,' said GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside. 'To help mitigate the negative impact of the shutdown on federal employees and the Alaska economy, GCI customers impacted by the shutdown can set up a payment plan to defer portions of their payments until after the situation is resolved.'

GCI customers who wish to set up a payment plan can visit their local GCI store or call a customer service representative at 907-265-5400 or 800-800-4800.

