GCI Liberty : to award $100,000 in scholarships to Alaska students

GCI LIBERTY INC (GLIBA)
News 
News

02/08/2019

February 8, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - As part of its effort to help cultivate Alaska's next generation of leaders, GCI has committed $100,000 to the next round of its statewide scholarship program. Fifty students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year. Funds from the GCI Scholarship Program can be used for tuition and books.

Over the past 20 years, GCI has awarded over $6 million in scholarship funds to hundreds of Alaska students attending accredited colleges and vocational/trade schools.

'Whether through universities or vocational schools, the continuing education of Alaska's workforce is not only crucial for the future of GCI, but Alaska as a whole,' said Joe Wahl, GCI Chief Human Resources Officer. 'Through this scholarship program, we hope more Alaskan students can get access to more educational opportunities, so the state can retain a competitive workforce that allows industry to grow and the economy to thrive.'

The GCI scholarship application includes information about the student's academic and work history, a short essay question, and a brief questionnaire to be filled out by the student's high school or college counselor or advisor, an instructor, or a work supervisor.

The application period opens Feb. 7, 2019. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. AKST on April 11, 2019.

GCI is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. Over the past 5 years, GCI has donated more than $10 million in cash, products, scholarships and grants to Alaska organizations. GCI also provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2018, more than 660 GCI employees volunteered nearly 8,200 hours.

For more information about the GCI Scholarship Program, visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives.

About GCI

GCI provides data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 19:44:01 UTC
