GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - (1) Discloseable Transaction Disposal of 70% Equity Interest in Subsidiaries (2) Possible Major Transaction Grant of Put Option

Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate amount of the Disposals is over 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Disposals constitutes a discloseable transaction of GCL-Poly under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the Seller, an indirect subsidiary of GCL-Poly, entered into the Put Options with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Put Options shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GCL- Poly pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

The Put Options are exercisable at the discretion of the Purchaser or the Target Companies upon the occurrence of certain specified events, with the exercise price for the Put Options to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreements. As the actual monetary value of the exercise price of the Put Options are not known at the time of granting the Put Options, the grant of the Put Options shall be classified as at least a major transaction for GCL-Poly pursuant to Rule 14.76(1) of the Listing Rules. The grant of the Put Options is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

GNE

As GNE entered into the Disposals with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Disposals shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GNE pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate amount of the Disposals is over 25% but less than 75%, the entering into of the Disposals constitutes a major transaction of GNE under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As GNE entered into the Put Options with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Put Options shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GNE pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

The Put Options are exercisable at the discretion of the Purchaser or the Target Companies upon the occurrence of certain specified events, with the exercise price for the Put Options to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreements. As the actual monetary value of the exercise price of the Put Options are not known at the time of granting the Put Options, the grant of the Put Options shall be classified as at least a major transaction for GNE pursuant to Rule 14.76(1) of the Listing Rules. The grant of the Put Options is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.