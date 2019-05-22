Log in
GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - (1) Discloseable Transaction Disposal of 70% Equity Interest in Subsidiaries (2) Possible Major Transaction Grant of Put Option

05/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

協鑫新能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

(Stock code: 451)

(1) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

(1) MAJOR TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 70% EQUITY INTEREST

DISPOSAL OF 70% EQUITY INTEREST

IN SUBSIDIARIES

IN SUBSIDIARIES

(2) POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION

(2) POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION

GRANT OF PUT OPTION

GRANT OF PUT OPTION

THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

The GCL-Poly Board and the GNE Board jointly announce that on 22 May 2019 (after trading hours), Suzhou GCL New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.* (蘇州協鑫新能源投資有限公司) (the "Seller"), an indirect subsidiary of GNE and GCL-Poly, entered into a series of seven equity transfer and joint venture agreements (the "Share Purchase Agreements") with Shanghai Rongyao New Energy Co., Ltd.* (上海榕耀新能源有限公司) (the "Purchaser") and Nanjing GCL New Energy Development Co., Ltd.* (南京協鑫新能源發展有限公司), an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of GNE and an indirect subsidiary of GCL-Poly (the "Guarantor") in relation to:

  1. the sale of 70% of the equity interests in the Target Companies (the "Sale Shares"), together with 70% of the Shareholder's Loan (the "Sale Shareholder's Loan"), for an aggregate consideration of RMB1,740,616,700 in cash (the "Consideration"); and
  2. the grant of put options by the Seller to the Purchaser and/or the Target Companies, pursuant to which the Purchaser and/or the Target Companies are entitled to, upon the occurrence of certain specified events, request the Seller to repurchase (i) the Sale Shares (if requested by the Purchaser) and/or the entire equity interests of any subsidiary of the Target Companies (each a "Project Company" and together the "Project Companies") (if requested by the Purchaser and/or Target Companies); and (ii) the relevant shareholder's loans outstanding at the time (the "Put Options").

In connection with the Transactions:

  1. the Seller and the Purchaser entered into the Share Pledge Agreements on 22 May 2019, pursuant to which the Seller agreed to pledge its remaining equity interest in the Target Companies (being 30% of the equity interests of the Target Companies) to the Purchaser as security for the due performance of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreements; and
  2. Suzhou GCL Operation and Shanxi GNE and Hebei GNE entered into the OMM Agreements on 22 May 2019, pursuant to which Suzhou GCL Operation (and/or its affiliates) agreed to provide operation, maintenance and management services in relation to the solar power plants held by the Target Companies for a period of three years commencing on the Closing Date, renewable by another three years at the discretion of the Purchaser, Shanxi GNE and Hebei GNE.

INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASER

The Purchaser is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and is majority-held by Ningbo Rongshang Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)* (寧波榕尚投 資合夥企業（有限合夥）) (the "Investment Fund"), a limited partnership established under the laws of the PRC which was formed for the purpose of investing in strategic emerging industry projects such as new energy, clean energy and new materials. The general partner of the Investment Fund is Tibet Yunshang Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.* (西藏雲尚股權投資 基金管理有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability (the "GP"). The Investment Fund intends to raise funds of RMB6.001 billion and acquire the equity interests of the Target Companies under the Transactions through the Purchaser.

To the best of the GCL-Poly Directors' and the GNE Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser, the Investment Fund, the GP and their ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of GCL-Poly and GNE and their connected persons.

REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

As part of its "transformation and upgrade" development objective, GNE has been taking steps towards transforming its business to an asset-light model. Upon completion of the Transactions, the Target Companies will no longer be subsidiaries of the GNE Group and the GCL-Poly Group, and the profits and loss as well as the assets and liabilities of the Target Companies and the Project Companies will no longer be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the GNE Group and the GCL-Poly Group. The liabilities of the GNE Group and the GCL-Poly Group will decrease by approximately RMB5,799,000,000. Meanwhile, the cash derived from the Transactions amounted to approximately RMB2,060,000,000, which will be used for further

repayment of debts, and the gearing ratio of the GNE Group will decrease by approximately 2.34%, calculated with reference to the audited financial statements of the GNE Group in 2018, effectively reducing the financial risks.

Following the completion of the Transactions, the GNE Group will provide operation, maintenance and management services for the solar power plants held by the Target Companies under the OMM Agreements, which will generate stable service fees to the GNE Group.

Furthermore, leveraging on its solid financial strength, the Purchaser will strive to replace the related debts to reduce financial cost and enhance the yield of the solar power plants.

After the completion of the Transactions, the GNE Group and the Purchaser will further explore other co-operation opportunities, including but not limited to, in relation to the GNE Group's existing solar power plants in the PRC.

Based on the above reasons and having considered all relevant factors, the GNE Directors believe and consider that the terms of the Transactions are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable and that the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreements is in the interests of GNE and the GNE Shareholders as a whole.

Based on the views of the GNE Directors and having considered all relevant factors, the GCL- Poly Directors believe and consider that the terms of the Transactions are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable and that the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreements is in the interests of GCL-Poly and GCL-Poly Shareholders as a whole.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE TRANSACTIONS

The net cash proceeds (net of estimated taxes and transaction costs) from the Transactions (including the Consideration and the payment of outstanding dividends from the Project Company/Target Company) is expected to be approximately RMB2,060,000,000, which GNE intends to use for repayment of its debts.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

GCL-Poly

As the Seller, an indirect subsidiary of GCL-Poly, entered into the Disposals with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Disposals shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GCL- Poly pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate amount of the Disposals is over 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Disposals constitutes a discloseable transaction of GCL-Poly under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the Seller, an indirect subsidiary of GCL-Poly, entered into the Put Options with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Put Options shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GCL- Poly pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

The Put Options are exercisable at the discretion of the Purchaser or the Target Companies upon the occurrence of certain specified events, with the exercise price for the Put Options to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreements. As the actual monetary value of the exercise price of the Put Options are not known at the time of granting the Put Options, the grant of the Put Options shall be classified as at least a major transaction for GCL-Poly pursuant to Rule 14.76(1) of the Listing Rules. The grant of the Put Options is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

GNE

As GNE entered into the Disposals with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Disposals shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GNE pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate amount of the Disposals is over 25% but less than 75%, the entering into of the Disposals constitutes a major transaction of GNE under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As GNE entered into the Put Options with the Purchaser within a 12-month period, the Put Options shall be aggregated as a series of transactions for GNE pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

The Put Options are exercisable at the discretion of the Purchaser or the Target Companies upon the occurrence of certain specified events, with the exercise price for the Put Options to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreements. As the actual monetary value of the exercise price of the Put Options are not known at the time of granting the Put Options, the grant of the Put Options shall be classified as at least a major transaction for GNE pursuant to Rule 14.76(1) of the Listing Rules. The grant of the Put Options is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL

The GCL-Poly EGM will be convened for the GCL-Poly Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Put Options and the entering into and performance of obligations under the Share Purchase Agreements. A circular, which will include, among other things, further details of the Transactions and the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements, is expected to be despatched to the GCL-Poly Shareholders within 15 business days (as defined under the Listing Rules) after the publication of this joint announcement.

The GNE SGM will be convened for the GNE Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Transactions and the entering into and performance of obligations under the Share Purchase Agreements. A circular, which will include, among other things, further details of the Transactions and the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements, is expected to be despatched to the GNE Shareholders within 15 business days (as defined under the Listing Rules) after the publication of this joint announcement.

  1. INTRODUCTION
    The GCL-Poly Board and the GNE Board jointly announce that on 22 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Seller entered into a series of seven Share Purchase Agreements with the Purchaser and the Guarantor pursuant to which the Seller agreed to, among other things, (a) sell the Sale Shares and the Sale Shareholder's Loan; and (b) grant the Put Options, to the Purchaser and/or the Target Companies.
  2. THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS
    The principal terms of the Share Purchase Agreements are set out below.
    Date

22 May 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties

(i) The Seller:

Suzhou GCL New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.* (蘇州協鑫新能源投

資有限公司)

  1. The Purchaser: Shanghai Rongyao New Energy Co., Ltd.* (上海榕耀新能源有限公 司)
  2. The Guarantor: Nanjing GCL New Energy Development Co., Ltd.* (南京協鑫新能源 發展有限公司)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 23:12:01 UTC
