GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for Year Ended 31 December 2018
03/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited
保利協鑫能源控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3800)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Financial Highlights
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
% of changes
RMB'million
RMB'million
Continuing operations
Revenue
20,565.4
23,794.5
-13.6%
Gross profit
5,032.9
8,198.7
-38.6%
(Loss) profit for the year
(458.4)
2,274.1
-120.2%
(Loss) profit for the year attributable to
owners of the Company
(693.4)
1,926.4
-136.0%
The basic loss per share and diluted loss per share for 2018 decreased to RMB3.81 cents and RMB3.84 cents respectively (2017: basic earnings per share of RMB10.44 cents and diluted earnings per share of RMB10.37 cents).
Discontinued operations
There is no discontinued operation during the year.
The profit attributable to owners of the Company from discontinued operations for 2017 amounted to RMB48 million.
The profit attributable to owners of the Company from both continuing and discontinued operation for 2017 amounted to RMB1,974.4 million.
Major business segments operating results from continuing operations:
•Profit from new energy business decreased by 17.0% to RMB707.9 million (2017: RMB852.4 million).
•Loss from solar material business amounted to RMB1,011.4 million (2017: profit of RMB1,263.6 million).
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "GCL-Poly") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GCL-Poly") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the previous year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
2
20,565,435
23,794,455
Cost of sales
(15,532,570)
(15,595,756)
Gross profit
5,032,865
8,198,699
Other income
3
890,844
843,063
Distribution and selling expenses
(113,271)
(119,140)
Administrative expenses
(2,019,564)
(2,188,439)
Finance costs
4
(3,419,011)
(2,541,020)
Impairment losses on financial assets, net of
reversal
247,235
43,246
Other expenses, gains and losses, net
5
(1,289,968)
(1,351,368)
Share of profits of associates
139,246
8,444
Share of profits of joint ventures
20,829
18,517
2018
2017
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Loss) profit before tax
(510,795)
2,912,002
Income tax credit (expense)
6
52,361
(637,880)
(Loss) profit for the year from continuing
operations
7
(458,434)
2,274,122
Discontinued operations
Profit for the year from discontinued operations
-
77,112
(Loss) profit for the year
(458,434)
2,351,234
Other comprehensive income (expense):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
loss:
Fair value loss on:
Investments in equity instruments at fair
value through other comprehensive
income
(34,672)
-
Financial liabilities designated as at fair
value through profit or loss attributable to
changes in credit risk
(108)
-
(34,780)
-
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of
foreign operations
67,605
(143,387)
Fair value loss on investments in debt
instruments measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
(3,540)
-
64,065
(143,387)
Other comprehensive income (expense)
for the year
29,285
(143,387)
Total comprehensive (expense) income
for the year
(429,149)
2,207,847
2018
2017
NOTE
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Loss) profit for the year attributable to
owners of the Company:
- from continuing operations
(693,399)
1,926,373
- from discontinued operations
-
48,025
(Loss) profit for the year attributable to owners
of the Company
(693,399)
1,974,398
Profit for the year attributable to non-
controlling interests:
- from continuing operations
234,965
347,749
- from discontinued operations
-
29,087
Profit for the year attributable to
non-controlling interests
234,965
376,836
(458,434)
2,351,234
Total comprehensive (expense) income for the
year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(681,533)
1,879,998
Non-controlling interests
252,384
327,849
(429,149)
2,207,847
2018
2017
RMB cents
RMB cents
(Loss) earnings per share
9
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic
(3.81)
10.70
Diluted
(3.84)
10.62
From continuing operations
Basic
(3.81)
10.44
Diluted
(3.84)
10.37
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
NOTE
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
70,999,823
63,780,283
Investment properties
70,460
75,116
Prepaid lease payments
1,106,622
1,177,644
Goodwill
-
176,528
Other intangible assets
801,307
853,552
Interests in associates
1,814,544
1,073,100
Interests in joint ventures
777,596
776,999
Available-for-sale investments
-
442,322
Other financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
315,918
131,689
Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
90,716
-
Convertible bonds receivable
76,001
-
Deferred tax assets
364,041
260,200
Deposits, prepayments and other non-current
assets
3,727,637
6,083,415
Contract assets
4,236,405
-
Amounts due from related companies
12
302,628
151,700
Pledged and restricted bank deposits
935,469
1,186,848
85,619,162
76,169,396
