GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial Highlights

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

% of changes

RMB'million

RMB'million

Continuing operations

Revenue

20,565.4

23,794.5

-13.6%

Gross profit

5,032.9

8,198.7

-38.6%

(Loss) profit for the year

(458.4)

2,274.1

-120.2%

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to

owners of the Company

(693.4)

1,926.4

-136.0%

The basic loss per share and diluted loss per share for 2018 decreased to RMB3.81 cents and RMB3.84 cents respectively (2017: basic earnings per share of RMB10.44 cents and diluted earnings per share of RMB10.37 cents).

Discontinued operations

There is no discontinued operation during the year.

The profit attributable to owners of the Company from discontinued operations for 2017 amounted to RMB48 million.

- 1 -

The profit attributable to owners of the Company from both continuing and discontinued operation for 2017 amounted to RMB1,974.4 million.

Major business segments operating results from continuing operations:

Profit from new energy business decreased by 17.0% to RMB707.9 million (2017: RMB852.4 million).

Loss from solar material business amounted to RMB1,011.4 million (2017: profit of RMB1,263.6 million).

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "GCL-Poly") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GCL-Poly") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the previous year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

2

20,565,435

23,794,455

Cost of sales

(15,532,570)

(15,595,756)

Gross profit

5,032,865

8,198,699

Other income

3

890,844

843,063

Distribution and selling expenses

(113,271)

(119,140)

Administrative expenses

(2,019,564)

(2,188,439)

Finance costs

4

(3,419,011)

(2,541,020)

Impairment losses on financial assets, net of

reversal

247,235

43,246

Other expenses, gains and losses, net

5

(1,289,968)

(1,351,368)

Share of profits of associates

139,246

8,444

Share of profits of joint ventures

20,829

18,517

- 2 -

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Loss) profit before tax

(510,795)

2,912,002

Income tax credit (expense)

6

52,361

(637,880)

(Loss) profit for the year from continuing

operations

7

(458,434)

2,274,122

Discontinued operations

Profit for the year from discontinued operations

-

77,112

(Loss) profit for the year

(458,434)

2,351,234

Other comprehensive income (expense):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss:

Fair value loss on:

Investments in equity instruments at fair

value through other comprehensive

income

(34,672)

-

Financial liabilities designated as at fair

value through profit or loss attributable to

changes in credit risk

(108)

-

(34,780)

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

67,605

(143,387)

Fair value loss on investments in debt

instruments measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(3,540)

-

64,065

(143,387)

Other comprehensive income (expense)

for the year

29,285

(143,387)

Total comprehensive (expense) income

for the year

(429,149)

2,207,847

- 3 -

2018

2017

NOTE

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to

owners of the Company:

- from continuing operations

(693,399)

1,926,373

- from discontinued operations

-

48,025

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to owners

of the Company

(693,399)

1,974,398

Profit for the year attributable to non-

controlling interests:

- from continuing operations

234,965

347,749

- from discontinued operations

-

29,087

Profit for the year attributable to

non-controlling interests

234,965

376,836

(458,434)

2,351,234

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the

year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(681,533)

1,879,998

Non-controlling interests

252,384

327,849

(429,149)

2,207,847

2018

2017

RMB cents

RMB cents

(Loss) earnings per share

9

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic

(3.81)

10.70

Diluted

(3.84)

10.62

From continuing operations

Basic

(3.81)

10.44

Diluted

(3.84)

10.37

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTE

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

70,999,823

63,780,283

Investment properties

70,460

75,116

Prepaid lease payments

1,106,622

1,177,644

Goodwill

-

176,528

Other intangible assets

801,307

853,552

Interests in associates

1,814,544

1,073,100

Interests in joint ventures

777,596

776,999

Available-for-sale investments

-

442,322

Other financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

315,918

131,689

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

90,716

-

Convertible bonds receivable

76,001

-

Deferred tax assets

364,041

260,200

Deposits, prepayments and other non-current

assets

3,727,637

6,083,415

Contract assets

4,236,405

-

Amounts due from related companies

12

302,628

151,700

Pledged and restricted bank deposits

935,469

1,186,848

85,619,162

76,169,396

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 01:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
