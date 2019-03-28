GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial Highlights Year ended 31 December 2018 2017 % of changes RMB'million RMB'million Continuing operations Revenue 20,565.4 23,794.5 -13.6% Gross profit 5,032.9 8,198.7 -38.6% (Loss) profit for the year (458.4) 2,274.1 -120.2% (Loss) profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company (693.4) 1,926.4 -136.0%

The basic loss per share and diluted loss per share for 2018 decreased to RMB3.81 cents and RMB3.84 cents respectively (2017: basic earnings per share of RMB10.44 cents and diluted earnings per share of RMB10.37 cents).

Discontinued operations

There is no discontinued operation during the year.

The profit attributable to owners of the Company from discontinued operations for 2017 amounted to RMB48 million.