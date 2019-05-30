Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited.    3800   KYG3774X1088

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.

(3800)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Capital Increase in Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

CAPITAL INCREASE IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGHUAN GCL

We refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 November 2017 regarding the capital contribution from Suzhou GCL Technology (an indirect subsidiary of the Company), Tianjin Zhonghuan and Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan to Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.

THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

On 30 May 2019 (after trading hours), (a) Suzhou GCL Technology, Tianjin Zhonghuan and Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan (together the "Original Shareholders") and (b) Hohhot Industrial Park Fund and Hohhot City Chengchi Phase II Fund (together the "Investors") entered into a capital increase agreement (the "Capital Increase Agreement").

Pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, the Original Shareholders and the Investors will in aggregate contribute an amount of RMB2,400,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,730,000,000) to the registered capital and capital reserve of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL (the "Capital Contribution"). Of this amount, RMB800,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$910,000,000) is to be contributed by Suzhou GCL Technology in cash.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group, through Suzhou GCL Technology, holds 30% of the equity interests of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL. Upon completion of the Capital Contribution as contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement, the Group's equity interest in the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL will increase from 30% to 31.27%.

- 1 -

The Original Shareholders and the Investors further entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement"), amending certain terms of the Capital Increase Agreement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transaction contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, save as otherwise disclosed in this announcement, the Original Shareholders (other than Suzhou GCL Technology) and the Investors are Independent Third Parties.

As at the date of this announcement, Tianjin Zhonghuan is a substantial shareholder of Xinjiang GCL, an insignificant subsidiary of the Company under Rule 14A.09 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, Tianjin Zhonghuan is not a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement does not constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 30 May 2019 (after trading hours), (a) the Original Shareholders and (b) the Investors entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which the Original Shareholders and the Investors will in aggregate contribute an amount of RMB2,400,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,730,000,000) to the registered capital and capital reserve of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.

- 2 -

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are set out below:

Date:

30 May 2019

Parties:

Original Shareholders:

(a)

Suzhou GCL Technology;

(b)

Tianjin Zhonghuan; and

(c)

Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan;

Investors:

(a)

Hohhot Industrial Park Construction Plan Fund (Limited

Partnership); and

(b)

Hohhot City Chengchi Phase II Industrial Development Fund

Investment Center (Limited Partnership),

(each a "Party" and together the "Parties").

Capital Contribution:

Contribution to

Contribution to

Total

Time of

Shareholders

Form

registered capital

capital reserve

Contribution

payment

(RMB)

(RMB)

(RMB)

Suzhou GCL

Cash

614,430,924.06

185,569,075.94

800,000,000

Before

Technology

31

July 2019

Tianjin Zhonghuan

Cash

614,430,924.06

185,569,075.94

800,000,000

Before

31

July 2019

Inner Mongolia

Cash

-

-

-

N/A

Zhonghuan

Hohhot Industrial

Cash

384,019,327.54

115,980,672.46

500,000,000

Before

Park Fund

31

July 2019

Hohhot City Chengchi

Cash

230,411,596.52

69,588,403.48

300,000,000

Before

Phase II Fund

31

July 2019

Total

-

1,843,292,772.19

556,707,227.81

2,400,000,000 N/A

The Capital Contribution by each Party was determined after arm's length negotiations among the Parties after taking into consideration, among other things, the capital requirements of the monosilicon rods project of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.

- 3 -

Shareholding

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the registered share

in Inner

capital of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL before and immediately

Mongolia

after the Completion of the Capital Contribution:

Zhonghuan

Before completion

Immediately after

GCLF:

of the Capital

completion of the

Contribution

Capital Contribution

Registered share capital

RMB3,000,000,000

RMB5,400,000,000

Shareholders

Approximate equity

Approximate equity

interest in the

interest in the

registered capital

registered capital

of Inner Mongolia

of Inner Mongolia

Zhonghuan GCL

Zhonghuan GCL

before Completion of

immediately after the

the Capital Increase

Completion of the

Capital Increase for

all Investors

Suzhou GCL

30%

31.27%

Technology

Tianjin Zhonghuan

15%

21.98%

Inner Mongolia

55%

34.07%

Zhonghuan

Hohhot Industrial

0%

7.93%

Park Fund

Hohhot City Chengchi

0%

4.76%

Phase II Fund

Total

100%

100%

- 4 -

Conditions

Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment and/or waiver of,

precedent to

among others, the following conditions:

Completion:

(a)

the execution of the Capital Increase Agreement and supplemental

agreement by all Parties;

(b)

Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL having amended its articles of

association in accordance with the terms of the Capital Increase

Agreement with the written approvals of the Original Shareholders;

(c)

Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL having obtained all necessary

governmental authorisations (if applicable), internal approvals and

third party consent and approvals, including but not limited to

relevant board resolutions, shareholders' resolutions to reflect the

arrangements contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement;

(d)

Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL and the Original Shareholders

having made true, accurate and complete written disclosures to the

Investors regarding the assets, debts, rights, external guarantees of

Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL and all other information relevant

to the Capital Increase Agreement; and

(e)

Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL as a going concern not being in

violation of any applicable laws and regulations.

Completion:

Completion shall take place when the Parties have paid their respective

portion of the Capital Contribution into the specified capital verification

account（專用驗資戶口）of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.

Within fifteen (15) Business Days after all Parties completing payment

of their respective Capital Contribution, Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan

shall engage a qualified accounting firm to conduct verification on

the Capital Contribution. Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan shall issue an

investment certificate (出資證明書) to each Party based on the verification

report issued by the qualified accounting firm and make all necessary

submissions and filings to complete the business registration amendment

procedures (工商變更手續) in relation to the Capital Contribution.

Pre-emptive

The

shareholders of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL shall have a

right:

right of pre-emption against any proposed transfer of shares in Inner

Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 23:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS L
07:24pGCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Capital I..
PU
05/22GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - (1) Discloseable Transaction Dispo..
PU
04/26GCL POLY ENERGY : Circulars - Notification to Non-registered Shareholders and Re..
PU
04/26GCL POLY ENERGY : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting to be Held on 12 June..
PU
04/26GCL POLY ENERGY : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue and Buy Ba..
PU
04/15GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction with Cind..
PU
04/15GCL POLY ENERGY : unit to join investment fund
AQ
04/12GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Limited P..
PU
03/28GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for Ye..
PU
03/12GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 210 M
EBIT 2019 4 195 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Debt 2019 53 547 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,41
P/E ratio 2020 6,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 7 421 M
Chart GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.
Duration : Period :
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,54  CNY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhan Jun Zhu CEO, Executive Director & Executive President
Gong Shan Zhu Chairman
Man Chung Yeung CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yu Feng Zhu Executive Director
Tai Him Yip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-2.08%1 074
FIRST SOLAR, INC.36.29%6 096
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD95.19%2 638
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC53.25%2 558
ENPHASE ENERGY INC244.40%1 796
SUNRUN INC43.07%1 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About