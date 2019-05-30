GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Capital Increase in Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

CAPITAL INCREASE IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGHUAN GCL

We refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 November 2017 regarding the capital contribution from Suzhou GCL Technology (an indirect subsidiary of the Company), Tianjin Zhonghuan and Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan to Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.

THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

On 30 May 2019 (after trading hours), (a) Suzhou GCL Technology, Tianjin Zhonghuan and Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan (together the "Original Shareholders") and (b) Hohhot Industrial Park Fund and Hohhot City Chengchi Phase II Fund (together the "Investors") entered into a capital increase agreement (the "Capital Increase Agreement").

Pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, the Original Shareholders and the Investors will in aggregate contribute an amount of RMB2,400,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,730,000,000) to the registered capital and capital reserve of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL (the "Capital Contribution"). Of this amount, RMB800,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$910,000,000) is to be contributed by Suzhou GCL Technology in cash.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group, through Suzhou GCL Technology, holds 30% of the equity interests of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL. Upon completion of the Capital Contribution as contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement, the Group's equity interest in the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL will increase from 30% to 31.27%.