GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Capital Increase in Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL
05/30/2019 | 07:24pm EDT
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3800)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
CAPITAL INCREASE IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGHUAN GCL
We refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 November 2017 regarding the capital contribution from Suzhou GCL Technology (an indirect subsidiary of the Company), Tianjin Zhonghuan and Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan to Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.
THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
On 30 May 2019 (after trading hours), (a) Suzhou GCL Technology, Tianjin Zhonghuan and Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan (together the "Original Shareholders") and (b) Hohhot Industrial Park Fund and Hohhot City Chengchi Phase II Fund (together the "Investors") entered into a capital increase agreement (the "Capital Increase Agreement").
Pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, the Original Shareholders and the Investors will in aggregate contribute an amount of RMB2,400,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,730,000,000) to the registered capital and capital reserve of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL (the "Capital Contribution"). Of this amount, RMB800,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$910,000,000) is to be contributed by Suzhou GCL Technology in cash.
As at the date of this announcement, the Group, through Suzhou GCL Technology, holds 30% of the equity interests of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL. Upon completion of the Capital Contribution as contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement, the Group's equity interest in the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL will increase from 30% to 31.27%.
The Original Shareholders and the Investors further entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement"), amending certain terms of the Capital Increase Agreement.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transaction contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, save as otherwise disclosed in this announcement, the Original Shareholders (other than Suzhou GCL Technology) and the Investors are Independent Third Parties.
As at the date of this announcement, Tianjin Zhonghuan is a substantial shareholder of Xinjiang GCL, an insignificant subsidiary of the Company under Rule 14A.09 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, Tianjin Zhonghuan is not a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement does not constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 30 May 2019 (after trading hours), (a) the Original Shareholders and (b) the Investors entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which the Original Shareholders and the Investors will in aggregate contribute an amount of RMB2,400,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,730,000,000) to the registered capital and capital reserve of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are set out below:
Date:
30 May 2019
Parties:
Original Shareholders:
(a)
Suzhou GCL Technology;
(b)
Tianjin Zhonghuan; and
(c)
Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan;
Investors:
(a)
Hohhot Industrial Park Construction Plan Fund (Limited
Partnership); and
(b)
Hohhot City Chengchi Phase II Industrial Development Fund
Investment Center (Limited Partnership),
(each a "Party" and together the "Parties").
Capital Contribution:
Contribution to
Contribution to
Total
Time of
Shareholders
Form
registered capital
capital reserve
Contribution
payment
(RMB)
(RMB)
(RMB)
Suzhou GCL
Cash
614,430,924.06
185,569,075.94
800,000,000
Before
Technology
31
July 2019
Tianjin Zhonghuan
Cash
614,430,924.06
185,569,075.94
800,000,000
Before
31
July 2019
Inner Mongolia
Cash
-
-
-
N/A
Zhonghuan
Hohhot Industrial
Cash
384,019,327.54
115,980,672.46
500,000,000
Before
Park Fund
31
July 2019
Hohhot City Chengchi
Cash
230,411,596.52
69,588,403.48
300,000,000
Before
Phase II Fund
31
July 2019
Total
-
1,843,292,772.19
556,707,227.81
2,400,000,000 N/A
The Capital Contribution by each Party was determined after arm's length negotiations among the Parties after taking into consideration, among other things, the capital requirements of the monosilicon rods project of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.
Shareholding
Set out below is the shareholding structure of the registered share
in Inner
capital of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL before and immediately
Mongolia
after the Completion of the Capital Contribution:
Zhonghuan
Before completion
Immediately after
GCLF:
of the Capital
completion of the
Contribution
Capital Contribution
Registered share capital
RMB3,000,000,000
RMB5,400,000,000
Shareholders
Approximate equity
Approximate equity
interest in the
interest in the
registered capital
registered capital
of Inner Mongolia
of Inner Mongolia
Zhonghuan GCL
Zhonghuan GCL
before Completion of
immediately after the
the Capital Increase
Completion of the
Capital Increase for
all Investors
Suzhou GCL
30%
31.27%
Technology
Tianjin Zhonghuan
15%
21.98%
Inner Mongolia
55%
34.07%
Zhonghuan
Hohhot Industrial
0%
7.93%
Park Fund
Hohhot City Chengchi
0%
4.76%
Phase II Fund
Total
100%
100%
Conditions
Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment and/or waiver of,
precedent to
among others, the following conditions:
Completion:
(a)
the execution of the Capital Increase Agreement and supplemental
agreement by all Parties;
(b)
Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL having amended its articles of
association in accordance with the terms of the Capital Increase
Agreement with the written approvals of the Original Shareholders;
(c)
Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL having obtained all necessary
governmental authorisations (if applicable), internal approvals and
third party consent and approvals, including but not limited to
relevant board resolutions, shareholders' resolutions to reflect the
arrangements contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement;
(d)
Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL and the Original Shareholders
having made true, accurate and complete written disclosures to the
Investors regarding the assets, debts, rights, external guarantees of
Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL and all other information relevant
to the Capital Increase Agreement; and
(e)
Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL as a going concern not being in
violation of any applicable laws and regulations.
Completion:
Completion shall take place when the Parties have paid their respective
portion of the Capital Contribution into the specified capital verification
account（專用驗資戶口）of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.
Within fifteen (15) Business Days after all Parties completing payment
of their respective Capital Contribution, Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan
shall engage a qualified accounting firm to conduct verification on
the Capital Contribution. Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan shall issue an
investment certificate (出資證明書) to each Party based on the verification
report issued by the qualified accounting firm and make all necessary
submissions and filings to complete the business registration amendment
procedures (工商變更手續) in relation to the Capital Contribution.
Pre-emptive
The
shareholders of Inner Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL shall have a
right:
right of pre-emption against any proposed transfer of shares in Inner
Mongolia Zhonghuan GCL.
