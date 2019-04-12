GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Limited Partnership Agreement for the Establishment of the Investment Fund

Log in
04/12/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development Co., Ltd.* (江蘇中能硅業科技發展有限 公司) ("Jiangsu Zhongneng"), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Limited Partnership Agreement with the Partners in relation to, among other matters, the establishment of the Investment Fund in the PRC and the subscription of its interest therein.

Pursuant to the Limited Partnership Agreement, the total capital commitment to the Investment Fund is approximately RMB3.35 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$3.91 billion), of which RMB1.35 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$1.58 billion) is to be contributed by Jiangsu Zhongneng as a Limited Partner.

PURPOSE OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

The purpose of the Investment Fund is to promote the industrial transformation and upgrading of Jiangsu Zhongneng and the competitiveness of Xuzhou enterprises in the photovoltaic and other clean energy industries.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Company's investment in the Investment Fund is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Limited Partnership Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

If the Investment Fund subsequently enters into any transaction(s) with the Company including but not limited to the acquisition of a stake in the Company's subsidiary(ies), the Company will comply with the relevant provisions of Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules (if applicable).

- 1 -

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), Jiangsu Zhongneng, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Limited Partnership Agreement with the Partners in relation to, among other matters, the establishment of the Investment Fund in the PRC and the subscription of its interest therein.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Limited Partnership Agreement are as follows:

Date

12 April 2019

Name of the Investment Fund Xuzhou Zhongping GCL Industrial Upgrading Investment

Fund LLP* (徐州中平協鑫產業升級投資基金（有限合

夥）) (tentative name)

Partners

General Partners

(1)

Jiangsu Zhongke Yishang Investment Management Co.,

Ltd.* (江蘇中科易尚投資管理有限公司) ("Zhongke

Yishang")

(2)

Shanghai Zhongping Guohao Assets Management Co.,

Ltd.* (上海中平國瑀資產管理有限公司) ("Zhongping

Guohao")

Limited Partners

(1)

Jiangsu Zhongneng

(2)

Xuzhou City Industrial Development Guidance

Fund Co., Ltd.* (徐州市產業發展引導基金有限公司)

("Xuzhou City Guidance Fund")

(3)

Xuzhou Economic and Technological Development

Zone Jinlong Lake City Investment Co., Ltd.* (徐州

經濟技術開發區金龍湖城市投資有限公司) ("Xuzhou

Jinlong")

(4)

Third party to be designated by Zhongping Guohao

("Designated Investor"); upon confirmation of

Designated Partner and at the request of Zhongping

Guohao, the Partners shall perform the relevant

procedures to effect the change

- 2 -

(5)Suzhou Zeye Investment Co., Ltd.* (蘇州澤業投資有 限公司) ("Zeye Investment")

To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Partners (except Jiangsu Zhongneng) and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Group and its connected persons.

Purpose of the Investment Fund The purpose of the Investment Fund is to promote the industrial transformation and upgrading of Jiangsu Zhongneng and the competitiveness of Xuzhou enterprises in the photovoltaic and other clean energy industries.

Terms of operation of the The term of the Investment Fund shall commence from

Investment Fundthe issuance of its business license and shall continue for seven (7) years unless one of the following events occurs:

(i)all the Partners agree to terminate the Investment Fund upon the proposal of the General Partners;

(ii)expiration of the term of the Investment Fund;

(iii)all investment projects of the Investment Fund are exited early;

(iv)the Investment Fund has incurred a serious loss that reaches 50% of the total capital contribution of the Partners or the Investment Fund cannot continue to operate due to force majeure events (as defined in the Limited Partnership Agreement);

(v)the General Partners are all removed or withdraw from the Investment Fund and in accordance with the Limited Partnership Agreement no new general partner is accepted by the Limited Partners;

(vi)serious breach by one or more Partners causing the General Partners to determine that the Investment Fund cannot continue to operate;

(vii)the business license of the Investment Fund is revoked; or

-3 -

(viii)any other reason for dissolution under the terms of the Limited Partnership Agreement or applicable laws and regulations.

Committed capital contribution The total capital commitment to the Investment Fund under the Limited Partnership Agreement is approximately RMB3.35 billion. Capital contribution will be made by the Partners in cash as follows:

% of equity

Capital

interest in the

Partner

contribution

Investment Fund

(RMB '000)

General Partners

Zhongke Yishang

1,000

0.03%

Zhongping Guohao

1,000

0.03%

Limited Partners

Jiangsu Zhongneng

1,350,000

40.26%

Designated Investor

500,000

14.92%

Zeye Investment

500,000

14.92%

Xuzhou City Guidance

Fund

500,000

14.92%

Xuzhou Jinlong

500,000

14.92%

Total

3,352,000

100%

The size of the Investment Fund and the capital contribution of each Partner are determined after arm's length negotiations between Jiangsu Zhongneng and the other Partners having taken into account, among other things, the expected capital requirements of the Investment Fund. It is anticipated that the total capital commitments payable by Jiangsu Zhongneng will be funded by internal resources of the Group.

- 4 -

Payment of the capital

After the investment decision making committee has

contribution

approved any investment project, the fund manager shall

be entitled to issue drawdown notices (not less than five

days before the capital contribution) for the contribution

of capital amounts by each Partner in accordance with

the amounts required for the approved investment project.

The capital amounts to be contributed by each Partner

will be in relative proportion to the committed capital

ratio set out in the section entitled "committed capital

contribution" above.

Investment areas and

The

Investment Fund shall prioritize investments in

restrictions

corporations in Xuzhou and the total investment related

to corporations in Xuzhou shall be not less than 1.5

times of the capital amount contributed by Xuzhou City

Guidance Fund.

The Investment Fund shall mainly invest in the

transformation and upgrading of Jiangsu Zhongneng

and photovoltaic and other clean energy projects, which

may include:

(i)

an equity investment in Xinjiang GCL New Energy

Materials Technology Co., Ltd.* (an indirect non-

wholly owned subsidiary of the Company);

(ii)

the intelligent slicing project to be carried out by the

Company (保利協鑫智慧化切片項目); or

(iii)

any other projects.

The Investment Fund shall not violate relevant national

laws and regulations or engage in the following businesses:

(i)

guarantees, mortgages, entrusted loans etc. (other

than financing guarantees);

(ii)

investment in secondary market stocks, futures, real

estate, securities investment funds, corporate bonds

rated below AAA, trust products, non-guaranteed

wealth management products, insurance plans and

other financial derivative products;

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:07:07 UTC
