GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Limited Partnership Agreement for the Establishment of the Investment Fund

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development Co., Ltd.* (江蘇中能硅業科技發展有限 公司) ("Jiangsu Zhongneng"), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Limited Partnership Agreement with the Partners in relation to, among other matters, the establishment of the Investment Fund in the PRC and the subscription of its interest therein.

Pursuant to the Limited Partnership Agreement, the total capital commitment to the Investment Fund is approximately RMB3.35 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$3.91 billion), of which RMB1.35 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$1.58 billion) is to be contributed by Jiangsu Zhongneng as a Limited Partner.

PURPOSE OF THE INVESTMENT FUND

The purpose of the Investment Fund is to promote the industrial transformation and upgrading of Jiangsu Zhongneng and the competitiveness of Xuzhou enterprises in the photovoltaic and other clean energy industries.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Company's investment in the Investment Fund is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Limited Partnership Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

If the Investment Fund subsequently enters into any transaction(s) with the Company including but not limited to the acquisition of a stake in the Company's subsidiary(ies), the Company will comply with the relevant provisions of Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules (if applicable).

