GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction with Cinda Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.*

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited GCL New Energy Holdings Limited 保利協鑫能源控股有限公司 協鑫新能源控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 3800) (Stock code: 451)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

WITH CINDA FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

THE SHENMU FINANCE LEASE AGREEMENTS WITH CINDA FINANCIAL LEASING

On 15 April 2019, the GNE Group entered into the Shenmu Finance Lease Agreements with Cinda Financial Leasing, pursuant to which (i) Cinda Financial Leasing conditionally agreed to purchase the Shenmu Leased Assets from Shenmu Jingpu at a consideration of RMB600,000,000; and (ii) following the acquisition, Cinda Financial Leasing, as the lessor, conditionally agreed to lease the Shenmu Leased Assets to Shenmu Jingpu, as the lessee, for a term of 9 years at an aggregated estimated rent of approximately RMB751,913,936. In addition, pursuant to the Shenmu Finance Lease Agreements, Shenmu Jingpu conditionally agreed to pay Cinda Financial Leasing a finance lease service fee of RMB59,400,000.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

GCL-Poly

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Shenmu Finance Lease Agreements exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the entering into of the Shenmu Finance Lease Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction for GCL-Poly under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

GNE

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Shenmu Finance Lease Agreements exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the entering into of the Shenmu Finance Lease Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction for GNE under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.