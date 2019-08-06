Log in
GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/06/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

% of changes

RMB'million

RMB'million

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

10,001.8

11,031.6

-9.3%

Gross profit

2,354.2

3,327.1

-29.2%

(Loss) profit for the period

(751.4)

563.5

-233.3%

(Loss) profit for the period

attributable to owners of the

Company

(997.5)

382.0

-361.1%

The basic loss per share and diluted loss per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were RMB5.51 cents (Six months ended 30 June 2018: earnings per share and diluted earnings per share of RMB2.08 cents).

- 1 -

Business segment operating results:

  • Solar Material business resulted a loss of RMB1,311.0 million (Six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of RMB256.2 million).
  • Segment result from New Energy business increased by 19.0% to profit of RMB554.1 million (Six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of RMB465.5 million).
  • Segment result from Solar Farm business decreased by 6.6% to profit of RMB63.6 million (Six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of RMB68.1 million).

- 2 -

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "GCL-Poly") announces the unaudited condensed interim consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GCL-Poly") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the previous year as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

3

10,001,835

11,031,580

Cost of sales

(7,647,662)

(7,704,471)

Gross profit

2,354,173

3,327,109

Other income

441,325

386,762

Distribution and selling expenses

(70,263)

(51,126)

Administrative expenses

(1,133,581)

(861,401)

Finance costs

(1,982,234)

(1,589,997)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss

model, net of reversal

(12,574)

148,293

Other expenses, gains and losses, net

4

(457,720)

(762,349)

Share of profits of associates

140,625

43,604

Share of (losses) profits of joint ventures

(24,665)

13,562

(Loss) profit before tax

(744,914)

654,457

Income tax expense

5

(6,448)

(90,936)

(Loss) profit for the period

(751,362)

563,521

- 3 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Other comprehensive expense:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value loss on:

Investments in equity instruments at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(17,738)

(44,410)

Financial liabilities designated as at fair value

through profit or loss attributable to changes in

-

credit risk

(108)

(17,738)

(44,518)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

(1,242)

9,171

Cumulative loss reclassified to profit or loss on sale

of investments in debt instruments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive income

upon disposal

3,540

-

2,298

9,171

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(15,440)

(35,347)

Total comprehensive (expense) income

for the period

(766,802)

528,174

- 4 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

NOTE

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:

(997,530)

Owners of the Company

382,013

Non-controlling interests

246,168

181,508

(751,362)

563,521

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the

period attributable to:

(1,012,953)

Owners of the Company

340,771

Non-controlling interests

246,151

187,403

(766,802)

528,174

RMB cents

RMB cents

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Loss) earnings per share

8

(5.51)

Basic

2.08

Diluted

(5.51)

2.08

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 00:34:08 UTC
