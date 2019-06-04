GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part Xiva of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Resumption of Trading

In compliance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the relevant securities of GNE (as defined in the Takeovers Code) in issue comprised (i) 19,073,715,441 shares as at the date of this joint announcement and (ii) outstanding options to subscribe for up to 541,782,318 shares granted under the share option scheme of GNE. Save as disclosed above, GNE does not have other classes of securities, derivatives, warrants or other securities which are convertible or exchangeable into shares of GNE as at the date of this joint announcement.

DEALING DISCLOSURE

For the purpose of the Takeovers Code, the offer period is deemed to commence on the date of this joint announcement, being 4 June 2019.

Associates (having the meaning ascribed thereto under the Takeovers Code, including persons holding 5% or more of a class of relevant securities) of GNE and the Potential Purchaser are reminded to disclose their dealings in the relevant securities of GNE under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF STOCKBROKERS, BANKS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, reproduced below is the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code:

''Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million.

This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved.

Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation.''

RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF GCL-POLY AND GNE

At the request of GCL-Poly and GNE respectively, trading in the shares of GCL-Poly (stock code: 3800), the shares of GNE (stock code: 451) and the US$500,000,000 7.1% senior notes due 2021 of GNE (Bond stock code: 4410) (the ''Notes'') had respectively been halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 3 June 2019, pending the release of this joint