GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

This announcement is not, and does not form any part of, an offer or invitation for the sale of securities in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). Neither this announcement nor anything herein nor any copy thereof may be taken into or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution might be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The Company does not intend to register any securities described herein in the United States or to make any public offering of the securities in the United States.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent