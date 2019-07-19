Log in
GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 19 July 2019

07/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM, the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice of the EGM (the "Notice") dated 28 June 2019.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 19 July 2019 ("EGM"), an ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was proposed and duly passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by way of poll with the results as follows:

Number of votes cast

(Approximate Percentage of total

Ordinary Resolution

number of votes cast)

For

Against

1

(a)

To approve the series of seven share purchase

agreements dated 22 May 2019 entered into

between Suzhou GCL New Energy

Investment Co., Ltd.*(蘇州協鑫新能源投資

有限公司) as seller and Shanghai Rongyao

New Energy Co., Ltd.* (上海榕耀新能源有

限公司) as purchaser in relation to (i) sale

and purchase of the Sale Shares and the Sale

Shareholder's Loan; and (ii) grant of the Put

7,937,967,638

3,505,610

Options; and

(99.96%)

(0.04%)

(b)

To authorise any director of the Company to

give effect to the Disposals and the Put

Options and the transactions contemplated

under the Share Purchase Agreements and all

matters incidental or ancillary thereto,

as more particularly set out in the notice

convening the Meeting.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above Resolution, the above Resolution was duly passed by way of poll as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 19,841,049,207 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution and there was no share entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By order of the Board

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

Zhu Gongshan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Gongshan (Chairman), Mr. Zhu Zhanjun, Mr. Zhu Yufeng, Ms. Sun Wei, Mr. Yeung Man Chung, Charles, Mr. Jiang Wenwu and Mr. Zheng Xiongjiu as executive directors; Ir. Dr. Ho Chung Tai, Raymond, Mr. Yip Tai Him, Dr. Shen Wenzhong and Mr. Wong Man Chung, Francis as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:19:01 UTC
