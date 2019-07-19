GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 19 July 2019
07/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
保利協鑫能源控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3800)
POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 19 JULY 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM, the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice of the EGM (the "Notice") dated 28 June 2019.
POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 19 July 2019 ("EGM"), an ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was proposed and duly passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by way of poll with the results as follows:
Number of votes cast
(Approximate Percentage of total
Ordinary Resolution
number of votes cast)
For
Against
1
(a)
To approve the series of seven share purchase
agreements dated 22 May 2019 entered into
between Suzhou GCL New Energy
Investment Co., Ltd.*(蘇州協鑫新能源投資
有限公司) as seller and Shanghai Rongyao
New Energy Co., Ltd.* (上海榕耀新能源有
限公司) as purchaser in relation to (i) sale
and purchase of the Sale Shares and the Sale
Shareholder's Loan; and (ii) grant of the Put
7,937,967,638
3,505,610
Options; and
(99.96%)
(0.04%)
(b)
To authorise any director of the Company to
give effect to the Disposals and the Put
Options and the transactions contemplated
under the Share Purchase Agreements and all
matters incidental or ancillary thereto,
as more particularly set out in the notice
convening the Meeting.
* For identification purpose only
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above Resolution, the above Resolution was duly passed by way of poll as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
As at the date of the EGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 19,841,049,207 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution and there was no share entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
By order of the Board
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited
Zhu Gongshan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Gongshan (Chairman), Mr. Zhu Zhanjun, Mr. Zhu Yufeng, Ms. Sun Wei, Mr. Yeung Man Chung, Charles, Mr. Jiang Wenwu and Mr. Zheng Xiongjiu as executive directors; Ir. Dr. Ho Chung Tai, Raymond, Mr. Yip Tai Him, Dr. Shen Wenzhong and Mr. Wong Man Chung, Francis as independent non-executive directors.
