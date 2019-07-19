GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 19 July 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM, the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice of the EGM (the "Notice") dated 28 June 2019.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 19 July 2019 ("EGM"), an ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was proposed and duly passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by way of poll with the results as follows:

Number of votes cast (Approximate Percentage of total Ordinary Resolution number of votes cast) For Against 1 (a) To approve the series of seven share purchase agreements dated 22 May 2019 entered into between Suzhou GCL New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.*(蘇州協鑫新能源投資 有限公司) as seller and Shanghai Rongyao New Energy Co., Ltd.* (上海榕耀新能源有 限公司) as purchaser in relation to (i) sale and purchase of the Sale Shares and the Sale Shareholder's Loan; and (ii) grant of the Put 7,937,967,638 3,505,610 Options; and (99.96%) (0.04%) (b) To authorise any director of the Company to give effect to the Disposals and the Put Options and the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto, as more particularly set out in the notice convening the Meeting.

* For identification purpose only