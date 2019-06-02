GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

TRADING HALT

At the request of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 3 June 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

Zhu Gongshan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

