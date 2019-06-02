Log in
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited.    3800   KYG3774X1088

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.

(3800)
  Report  
FinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GCL Poly Energy : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

0
06/02/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3800)

TRADING HALT

At the request of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 3 June 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order the Board

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

Zhu Gongshan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhu Gongshan (Chairman), Mr. Zhu Zhanjun, Mr. Zhu Yufeng, Ms. Sun Wei, Mr. Yeung Man Chung, Charles, Mr. Jiang Wenwu and Mr. Zheng Xiongjiu as executive directors of the Company; Ir. Dr. Raymond Ho Chung Tai, Mr. Yip Tai Him, Dr. Shen Wenzhong and Mr. Wong Man Chung, Francis as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 02:03:07 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 210 M
EBIT 2019 4 195 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Debt 2019 53 547 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 7 657 M
Chart GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.
Duration : Period :
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,54  CNY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhan Jun Zhu CEO, Executive Director & Executive President
Gong Shan Zhu Chairman
Man Chung Yeung CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yu Feng Zhu Executive Director
Tai Him Yip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-1.04%1 109
FIRST SOLAR, INC.36.71%6 115
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD103.85%2 901
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC52.65%2 548
SUNRUN INC43.80%1 803
ENPHASE ENERGY INC220.72%1 672
