GCL Poly Energy : Circulars - Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Shareholders

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

23 August 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder of securities of the Company

Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report for 2019 (the ''2019 Interim Report'') of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.gcl-poly.com.hk and HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may access the 2019 Interim Report by clicking the Investors section of the Company's website and then selecting the Interim Report under the Financial Reports section for the 2019 Interim Report.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at 54/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report (in bilingual version) will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

Zhu Gongshan

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.