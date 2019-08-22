GCL Poly Energy : Circulars - Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Shareholders

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

23 August 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder of securities of the Company

Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report for 2019 (the ''2019 Interim Report'') of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.gcl-poly.com.hk and HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may access the 2019 Interim Report by clicking the Investors section of the Company's website and then selecting the Interim Report under the Financial Reports section for the 2019 Interim Report.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at 54/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report (in bilingual version) will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

Zhu Gongshan

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

Request Form

To: GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

54/F, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following and all future Corporate Communication (Note 1) of the Company (Note 2).

2019 Interim Report (in bilingual version) and all future Corporate Communication

(Please tick ONLY ONE box)

  • Printed English version only
  • Printed Chinese version only
  • Both printed English and Chinese versions

Signature:Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone

Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected

above.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. ''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (''PDPO'').
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

%

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，

請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼: 37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
