Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  GCL System Integration Technology Co Ltd    002506   CNE100000WW3

GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (002506)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GCL System Integration Technology : Party is over for dirt-cheap solar panels, says China exec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 01:27pm EST
2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The global solar power industry is about to lose a major competitive windfall as prices of Chinese-made solar panels begin to recover after a collapse last year, the leader of one of the world's top manufacturers said on Thursday.

"The party if definitely over," said Eric Luo, president of China's GCL System Integration Technology Co, a top-10 maker of solar panels, feeding the fastest-growing renewable power sector.

Solar panel prices tumbled around 30 percent last year after China, the world's largest producer, cut subsidies to shrink its bloated solar industry, pushing smaller manufacturers to the brink of collapse.

To raise cash and stay afloat, manufacturers cleared inventory and diverted sales offshore, sending prices into a downward spiral - offering up a windfall for solar power generators and investors in solar farms.

Luo, speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos this week, said GCL's vertically integrated business model cushioned it from the downturn in prices as its solar farms benefited from cheaper panels.

The pain will mostly be felt by smaller Chinese producers, which lack international supply chains, triggering industry consolidation or forcing them to close, he added.

Luo said solar panel prices were already stabilising and he expected them to rebound by 10 to 15 percent as the Chinese industry consolidates over the next year or two.

Given panels represent close to half of a solar farm's installation costs, that threatens to eat into the returns of investors.

China is home to almost a third of the world's cumulative installed solar capacity and its manufacturers dominate the industry, despite being slapped with anti-dumping tariffs and getting caught up more recently in the U.S.-China trade war.

In September, the European Union ended restrictions on the sale of Chinese solar panels but Washington continues to impose an anti-dumping duty. They are also subject to President Donald Trump's more recent hike to general tariffs on Chinese imports.

GCL still counts the United States as a major market but is expanding rapidly in other markets, following in the wake of Beijing's huge Belt and Road international development programme, Luo said, adding that overseas business would account for 75 percent of GCL's solar panel shipments this year.

At home, Luo said China was rapidly nearing the point where the solar industry could operate without any form of subsidy. He said northwest China, where sun was more plentiful and land less expensive, had already reached that milestone.

Most of the rest of the country would follow this year, before the age of subsidies ends completely in 2020, he said.

"If you need subsidies (at that point), you just stop."

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Mark Bendeich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TEC
01:27pGCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : Party is over for dirt-cheap solar panels, s..
RE
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : Awarded First Global CSR+ Reinsurance Certif..
AQ
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : Strengthens Solar Projects Within 'Belt and ..
AQ
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : Produces High-Efficiency Module to Power 13 ..
AQ
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : SI Becomes First Foreign Company to Receive ..
AQ
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : C o r r e c t i o n -- gcl-si/
AQ
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : Raises Guidance for 1H 2018 To RMB 20.41 mil..
AQ
2018Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in Indian solar - NHK
RE
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : SI Again Named Top Module Manufacturer by DN..
AQ
2018GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY : SI Unveils New High-efficiency Modules Featu..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 13 764 M
EBIT 2018 748 M
Net income 2018 445 M
Debt 2018 3 891 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 56,02
P/E ratio 2019 35,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 24 971 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Luo Chief Executive Officer
Hua Shu Chairman
Si Jun Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deyong He Chief Financial Officer
Yu Xin Sheng Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCL SYSTEM INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD3 682
FIRST SOLAR, INC.9.62%4 878
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC8.35%1 740
SUNRUN INC9.46%1 333
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.4.17%1 173
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.20.92%1 014
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.