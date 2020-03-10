GCM Resources : AGM Adjourned

10 March 2020

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

AGM Adjourned

GCM Resources plc, announces that, in accordance with the intention expressed in its announcement of 9 March 2020, the AGM, held earlier today, has been adjourned.

The adjourned meeting will now take place at QEII Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London, SW1P 3EE, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020.

Please note that any previous form of proxy that you have submitted in respect of the Annual General Meeting, which was adjourned on 18 December 2019 and subsequently adjourned on 10 March 2020, WILLbe valid in connection with the 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 March 2020, unless you submit a replacement form of proxy. If you submit a replacement form of proxy, the proxy received closest to the latest time for the receipt, being 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 18 March 2020, will take precedence.

For further information:

GCM Resources plc Keith Fulton Finance Director +44 (0) 20 7290 1630 Strand Hanson Limited Nominated Adviser and Broker Stuart Faulkner Rory Murphy James Dance +44 (0) 20 7409 3494



GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com



About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.