Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCM Resources Plc    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:13 pm
7.25 GBp   --.--%
12:28pGCM RESOURCES : Alternate Director
PU
03/10GCM RESOURCES : AGM Adjourned
PU
03/09GCM RESOURCES : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCM Resources : Alternate Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

19 March 2020

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Alternate Director

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), an AIM quoted mining and energy company, is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board, with immediate effect, of Gary Norman Lye, as AlternateDirector to your Executive Chairman, Datuk Michael Tang, PJN, solely for the purpose of matters relating to the AGM of the Company, taking place tomorrow. As such, Mr Lye's appointment will terminate at close of business on 20 March 2020. The three existing members of the Board, being Michael Tang, Keith Fulton and Mohd Najib Bin Adbdul Aziz, are unable to attend the General Meeting as a result of restrictions and advice relating to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Lye has served GCM for 16 years and is currently your Chief Operating Officer and was previously a Director of the Company between 11 February 2005 and 26 June 2013. Mr Lye has worked in the mining industry for over 45 years and was instrumental in delivering the Phulbari Coal and Power Project's feasibility study and has a lead role in liaising with GCM's joint venture partners.

Further information in relation to the appointment of Mr Lye pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two or the AIM Rules for Companies appears below.

Additional Information on Mr Gary Norman Lye (Aged 67)

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current Directorships

Past Directorships (last five years)

Polo Resources Limited

Asia Energy Corporation (Bangladesh) Pty Ltd

Asia Energy Corporation

Asia Energy (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd

For further information:

GCM Resources plc

Keith Fulton

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Faulkner

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer

GCM Resources plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GCM RESOURCES PLC
12:28pGCM RESOURCES : Alternate Director
PU
03/10GCM RESOURCES : AGM Adjourned
PU
03/09GCM RESOURCES : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
PU
02/28GCM RESOURCES : Reconvening Adjourned Annual General Meeting
PU
02/03GCM RESOURCES : Increase in Polo Facility to £3.5 million
PU
01/23GCM RESOURCES : Share issue - Consultants
PU
01/13GCM RESOURCES : Extension of Agreements with NFC and PowerChina
PU
2019GCM RESOURCES : AGM Adjourned
PU
2019GCM RESOURCES : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
PU
2019GCM RESOURCES : Consultancy Agreement
PU
More news
Chart GCM RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
GCM Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCM RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Vee Mun Tang Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer
Keith Fulton Finance Director & Secretary
Mohamed Najib bin Abdul Aziz Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Anwarul Islam General Manager-Environment & Community
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC-43.14%10
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.97%41 835
GLENCORE-45.23%20 035
COAL INDIA LIMITED-31.37%11 966
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-20.69%9 810
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%6 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group