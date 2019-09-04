Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCM Resources PLC    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/03 11:35:07 am
19.5 GBp   +2.63%
02:12aGCM RESOURCES : Consultancy Agreement
PU
07/11GCM RESOURCES : MOU with NFC and PowerChina
PU
06/25GCM RESOURCES : Share Issue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCM Resources : Consultancy Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 02:12am EDT

4 September 2019

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Consultancy Agreement

GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), an AIM quoted mining and energy company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consultancy agreement (the 'Consultancy Agreement') with DG Infratech Pte Ltd, a Bangladeshi controlled company ('DGI' or the 'Consultant'). The Consultancy Agreement is in relation to the advancement of the Company's proposed world class high grade coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project in North-West Bangladesh (the 'Coal Project') as well as the Company's proposed 3 x 2,000MW coal fired mine mouth power plants (the 'Power Projects').

Principal terms of the Consultancy Agreement

Under the terms of the Consultancy Agreement, the Consultant shall provide the Company with advisory, management, lobbying and consultancy services in relation to the Company's business, namely to achieve the approval for and development of the Coal Project and the Power Projects, and in thus doing so to deliver approvals and the necessary cooperation from all stakeholders to develop the Coal Project and the Power Projects.

In return for its services, the Consultant shall receive the following fees:

- A monthly retainer of £12,000from 1 September 2019, payable quarterly in arrears by the issuance of 66,666 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') at 18 penceper share, with no other financial payments nor reimbursement of expenses, unless agreed by the Company in advance.

- Upon completion of certain key milestones, the Consultant will receive share-based success fees in lieu of any cash payment. The milestones and related payments are as follows:

o receipt of the written approval of the Coal Project's Scheme of Development, for which the Consultant shall receive a success fee equal to 5% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue;

o receipt of the written approval in respect of each group of the Power Plants, for which the Consultant shall receive a success fee equal to 2% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue (i.e. up to 6% in total); and

o commencement of development of the Coal Project, for which the Consultant shall receive a success fee equal to 4% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue.

With the exception of the monthly retainer, the Consultant will be restricted from disposing of any New Ordinary Shares received under the consulting agreement for a period of six months from issue.

Each milestone specified in the Consultancy Agreement represents a significant step towards developing the proposed multi-billion dollar Coal Project and Power Projects.

The Board is acutely aware of the potential dilution arising from the Consultancy Agreement. The Company is fortunate to have found a consultant of DGI's calibre which is prepared to be compensated with New Ordinary Shares, recognising a cash payment would be beyond the Company's current ability to fund.

By paying the fees through the issue of New Ordinary Shares, the economic interests of the Consultant are aligned to those of the Company. The Company incurs little downside in the event that the milestones are not met and,if the milestones are reached, the value of the services provided by the Consultant is expected to far exceed the fees incurred.Accordingly, the Board has concluded that entering into the Consultancy Agreement is beneficial for GCM and in the best interests of the Company's shareholders as a whole.

GCM's Executive Chairman, Datuk Michael Tang PJN, stated:

'I am delighted to engage the services of DG Infratech and look forward to working with them to drive significant progress in pursuit of our goals.

'Our primary objective remains to deliveran impact project for the people of Bangladesh, providing low cost and sustainable electricity in the country, by combining the Company's coal mine proposal, with mine mouth power plants generating 6,000MW.

'The economic interests of both DG Infratech and our Company are aligned: to achieve successful progression of the proposed Coal Project and Power Plant Projects. I am confident that the Consultancy Agreement will unlock significant value for our shareholders in time to come.'

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

GCM Resources plc

Keith Fulton

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Faulkner

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide low cost electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer

GCM Resources plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 06:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCM RESOURCES PLC
02:12aGCM RESOURCES : Consultancy Agreement
PU
07/11GCM RESOURCES : MOU with NFC and PowerChina
PU
06/25GCM RESOURCES : Share Issue
PU
03/29GCM RESOURCES : Interim Results
PU
03/15GCM RESOURCES : Second Joint Venture with POWERCHINA
PU
01/17GCM RESOURCES : Further agreements with POWERCHINA
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : Update on negotiations with PowerChina
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : Increase in short-term loan facility to £2.3m
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : MOU with PowerChina
PU
More news
Chart GCM RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
GCM Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCM RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Vee Mun Tang Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer
James Graham Hobson Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Mohammad Anwarul Islam General Manager-Environment & Community
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC-23.53%23
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.06%51 422
GLENCORE-19.01%38 398
COAL INDIA-23.26%15 819
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD19.62%12 786
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.66%8 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group