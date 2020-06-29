Log in
GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
06/29 08:26:43 am
18.5 GBX   +8.82%
08:50aGCM RESOURCES : Dyani Extend Power Plant, Mining Consulting Pact; Shares Jump
DJ
08:46aGCM RESOURCES : Extension of Consulting Agreement with Dyani
PU
06/01GCM RESOURCES : Extension of Share Options
PU
GCM Resources : Dyani Extend Power Plant, Mining Consulting Pact; Shares Jump

06/29/2020 | 08:50am EDT

By Ian Walker

Shares of GCM Resources PLC jumped 18% Monday after the company said that its power plant and mine consulting agreement with Dyani Corporation Ltd. in Bangladesh has been extended for an extra two years until June 30, 2022.

The AIM-listed mining and energy company said the extension is on the same terms as previously agreed. It added that it believes Dyani has been instrumental in the memorandum of understanding with China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. and Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. which is critical to GCM achieving its goals.

Shares at 1220 GMT were up 0.50 pence, or 2.9%, at 17.50 pence, having peaked at 20 pence shortly after the announcement was made.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GCM RESOURCES PLC 8.82% 18.5 Delayed Quote.33.33%
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD -0.28% 3.51 End-of-day quote.-19.12%
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,02 M -7,42 M -7,42 M
Net Debt 2019 1,96 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 44,6%
Technical analysis trends GCM RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vee Mun Tang Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer
Keith Fulton Finance Director & Secretary
Mohamed Najib bin Abdul Aziz Non-Executive Director
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC33.33%24
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.92%39 494
GLENCORE PLC-29.15%27 163
COAL INDIA LIMITED-32.77%11 579
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-19.24%9 945
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-42.39%5 922
