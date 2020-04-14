Log in
GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
GCM Resources : Extension of MOU with NFC and PowerChina

04/14/2020 | 02:13am EDT

14 April2020

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Extension of MOU with NFC and PowerChina

GCM Resources plc, an AIM quoted mining and energy company, announces that, further to its announcement of 13January2020, it has agreed an extension of the memorandum of understanding ('MoU') with China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. ('NFC') and Power Construction Corporation ofChina, Ltd. ('PowerChina'), for a further six months, on the same terms as previously announced, in view of the current coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Company notes that significant progress has already been made with NFC and PowerChina under the MoU and that this extension enables the Company to continue towards the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop the Company's proposed world class high grade coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project in North-West Bangladesh (the 'Project').

In relation to the formal proposal to the Government of Bangladesh, the Company is looking forward to working with PowerChina and NFC to finalise this in due course. A further announcement may be made when appropriate.

The Executive Chairman of GCM, Datuk Michael Tang PJN, stated:

'Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed our progress with the Project, we believe that it has encouraged the Government of Bangladesh to review and enhance its energy security by utilising local fuel sources, following supply and importation disruptions. This supports our strategy to become an impact project for the people of Bangladesh, providing low cost and sustainable electricity in-country, by combining the Company's coal mine proposal with mine mouth power plants generating 6,000MW.

'We are also pleased to report that a large part of the process towards finalising our strategic partnership with NFC and PowerChina has been completed. Both NFC and PowerChina are highly respected global companies, and in becoming strategic partners to the Project, will add tremendous strength and credibility to our proposal.

'I would like to thank the teams at both NFC and PowerChina for their dedication and continuing support, particularly during this global crisis, towards delivering substantial benefits for the Government of Bangladesh, its peopleand our stakeholders.'

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

For further information:

GCM Resources plc

Keith Fulton

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Faulkner

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-westBangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide low cost electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government ofBangladesh.

Disclaimer

GCM Resources plc published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:12:41 UTC
