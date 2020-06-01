Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCM Resources Plc    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/29 11:35:24 am
16.75 GBX   +8.06%
02:16aGCM RESOURCES : Extension of Share Options
PU
04/15GCM RESOURCES : Share Issue
PU
04/14GCM RESOURCES : Extension of MOU with NFC and PowerChina
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCM Resources : Extension of Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:16am EDT

30 May 2020

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Extension of Share Options

GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), an AIM quoted mining and energy company, announces an extension of the Company's existing share options (the 'Existing Share Options'). The Existing Share Options were originally awarded on 29 August 2013, 14 March 2014, and 29 May 2015 with expiration dates of 28 February 2019, 31 August 2019, and 31 Ma 2020, were then revised and/or issued on 29 May 2015 with co-terminus terms including an expiry date of 31 May 2020.

The 9,300,000 Existing Share Options currently in issue to existing directors, employees and a former director, were due to expire on 31 May 2020, and, accordingly, the Board of Directors resolved, on 29 May 2020, to extend these for a further 4 years, on the existing terms (the 'Share Option Extension'). Accordingly, the Existing Share Options will continue to be exercisable at 11 pence per share, with a revised expiration date of 31 May 2024.

The extension to Dato' Md Wira Dani Bin Abdul Diam's Existing Share Options, a former director of the Company, who resigned on 19 August 2016 is, in the view of the Board, of value to the Company, given his continuing relationship with GCM and his continued contribution, in the form of advice and assistance on governmental relations in Bangladesh, when sought from time to time.

Related Party Transaction

Datuk Michael Tang, as a director of the Company, and Gary Lye, as a director of certain of GCM's subsidiary companies, are considered to be related parties to GCM, as defined in the AIM Rules. Datuk Tang and Mr Lye hold 7,250,000 and 825,000 of the Existing Share Options respectively and their participation in the Share Option Extension constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of AIM Rules.

Accordingly, the Independent Directors, being, in this context, Mohd Najib Bin Abdul Aziz, Christian Taylor-Wilkinson and Keith Fulton, confirm, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, that they consider that the terms of the Share Option Extension to be fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

The Board is also in the process of reviewing the Company's senior management and Board incentivisation, with a view to putting in place an additional set of incentivisation awards. A further announcement will be made on this matter in due course.

For further information:

GCM Resources plc

Keith Fulton

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Faulkner

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (AIM:GCM), the AIM quoted mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer

GCM Resources plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GCM RESOURCES PLC
02:16aGCM RESOURCES : Extension of Share Options
PU
04/15GCM RESOURCES : Share Issue
PU
04/14GCM RESOURCES : Extension of MOU with NFC and PowerChina
PU
03/25GCM RESOURCES : Interim Results
PU
03/20GCM RESOURCES : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
03/19GCM RESOURCES : Alternate Director
PU
03/10GCM RESOURCES : AGM Adjourned
PU
03/09GCM RESOURCES : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
PU
02/28GCM RESOURCES : Reconvening Adjourned Annual General Meeting
PU
02/03GCM RESOURCES : Increase in Polo Facility to £3.5 million
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,02 M -7,46 M -7,46 M
Net Debt 2019 1,96 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 23,3 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart GCM RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
GCM Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCM RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vee Mun Tang Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer
Keith Fulton Finance Director & Secretary
Mohamed Najib bin Abdul Aziz Non-Executive Director
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC31.37%23
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-13.02%44 058
GLENCORE PLC-36.34%24 438
COAL INDIA LIMITED-33.14%11 517
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-20.24%9 740
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-39.81%5 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group