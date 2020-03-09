GCM Resources : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM

9 March 2020
GCM Resources plc
('GCM' or the 'Company')
(AIM:GCM)
Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), regrets to announce that the board of GCM (the 'Board') intends to adjourn, at its commencement, the Company's reconvened 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM'), which is to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday 10 March 2020, at Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London, SE1 9DD.
The decision to seek to adjourn the AGM follows consultation with the venue today, regarding unforeseen security issues, which has resulted in the venue being withdrawn as the location for tomorrow's AGM. The Company will announce confirmation of the adjournment of the AGM tomorrow.
Accordingly, the Company urges any shareholders, and other interested parties, not to attend the venue on the date and time above, but instead to attend the reconvened AGM, details of which will be provided as soon as possible. The Company apologises for any inconvenience this will cause to shareholders.
|
GCM Resources plc
Keith Fulton
Finance Director
+44 (0) 20 7290 1630
|
Strand Hanson Limited
Nominated Adviser and Broker
Stuart Faulkner
Rory Murphy
James Dance
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
|
|
|
GCM Resources plc
|
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630
|
|
info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com
|
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.
Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.