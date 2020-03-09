Log in
GCM Resources Plc    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 12:35:06 pm
10.35 GBp   -8.00%
01:43pGCM RESOURCES : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
PU
02/28GCM RESOURCES : Reconvening Adjourned Annual General Meeting
PU
02/03GCM RESOURCES : Increase in Polo Facility to £3.5 million
PU
GCM Resources : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM

03/09/2020
Regulatory Story
Notice of intention to adjourn AGM
Released 17:38 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5093F
GCM Resources PLC
09 March 2020

9 March 2020

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Notice of intention to adjourn AGM

GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), regrets to announce that the board of GCM (the 'Board') intends to adjourn, at its commencement, the Company's reconvened 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM'), which is to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday 10 March 2020, at Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London, SE1 9DD.

The decision to seek to adjourn the AGM follows consultation with the venue today, regarding unforeseen security issues, which has resulted in the venue being withdrawn as the location for tomorrow's AGM. The Company will announce confirmation of the adjournment of the AGM tomorrow.

Accordingly, the Company urges any shareholders, and other interested parties, not to attend the venue on the date and time above, but instead to attend the reconvened AGM, details of which will be provided as soon as possible. The Company apologises for any inconvenience this will cause to shareholders.

For further information:

GCM Resources plc

Keith Fulton

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Faulkner

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494



GCM Resources plc


Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630


info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com


About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUKOBRRVUORAR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of intention to adjourn AGM - RNS

GCM Resources plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:42:10 UTC
