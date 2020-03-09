GCM Resources : Notice of intention to adjourn AGM

9 March 2020

Notice of intention to adjourn AGM

GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), regrets to announce that the board of GCM (the 'Board') intends to adjourn, at its commencement, the

Company's reconvened 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM'), which is to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday 10 March 2020, at Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London, SE1 9DD .

The decision to seek to adjourn the AGM follows consultation with the venue today, regarding unforeseen security issues, which has resulted in the venue being withdrawn as the location for tomorrow's AGM. The Company will announce confirmation of the adjournment of the AGM tomorrow.

Accordingly, the Company urges any shareholders, and other interested parties, not to attend the venue on the date and time above, but instead to attend the reconvened AGM, details of which will be provided as soon as possible. The Company apologises for any inconvenience this will cause to shareholders.

For further information:

GCM Resources plc Keith Fulton Finance Director +44 (0) 20 7290 1630 Strand Hanson Limited Nominated Adviser and Broker Stuart Faulkner Rory Murphy James Dance +44 (0) 20 7409 3494



Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com



About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.