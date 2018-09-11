Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCM Resources PLC    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC (GCM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/11 10:37:14 am
18.555 GBp   +5.28%
03:47aGCM RESOURCES : Prefeasibility Study for Further Power Plants
PU
07/02GCM RESOURCES : Power Plant Consulting Agreement - Update
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GCM Resources : Prefeasibility Study for Further Power Plants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:47am EDT

11 September 2018

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Prefeasibility Study for

Further Mine-Mouth Power Plants

GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), a London based resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Sinohydro Corporation Limited ('SINOHYDRO') for SINOHYDRO to undertake a prefeasibility study and other due diligence on proposed mine-mouth coal fired power plants which would generate up to 4,000MW at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project site. These power plants would be in addition to the existing 2,000MW power plant proposal.

SINOHYDRO is the international flagship company of Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd ('POWERCHINA') which is a State-owned Key Enterprise of People's Republic of China. POWERCHINA is a world-leading integrated engineering construction group that provides one-stop services covering planning, survey, design, construction, construction management, investment and operation in energy & power sectors, such as water conservancy & hydropower, thermal power, new energy and power grid, in water resources management & water environment projects, and in infrastructure fields. POWERCHINA claims its power development (in planning, design, construction, etc.) capacity and performance tops the industry worldwide. In 2018, POWERCHINA ranked 182nd among Fortune Global 500, 41st among Top 500 Enterprises of China; came 6th in the list of the world's 250 largest global contractors and placed 2nd among top 150 engineering design companies worldwide according to Engineering News-Report.

The Executive Chairman of GCM, Datuk Michael Tang PJN, stated 'We are delighted to have attracted POWERCHINA's interest in the Phulbari Coal and Power Project. The Company has a strategy to partner with large credible engineering firms to package together a combined mine and ultra-supercritical thermal power plants generating 6,000MW. The agreement announced today is another step in that direction. POWERCHINA is one of the largest and respected engineering and infrastructure development companies globally and we are looking forward to working with them for the benefit of all parties including the people of Bangladesh.'

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

GCM Resources plc

James Hobson

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Northland Capital Partners Ltd

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tom Price

Jamie Spotswood

+44 (0) 20 3861 6625

GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed resource exploration and development company, has identified a world class coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners, and thus delivering a practical power solution that is amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer

GCM Resources plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCM RESOURCES PLC
03:47aGCM RESOURCES : Prefeasibility Study for Further Power Plants
PU
07/02GCM RESOURCES : Power Plant Consulting Agreement - Update
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Result of AGM
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Successful fundraising of £2m via PrimaryBid
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Underwritten Offer to raise £2m via PrimaryBid
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Final Appointment of Nominated Adviser
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Notice of AGM
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Final Results
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Change of Adviser
PU
2017GCM RESOURCES : Status of Nominated Adviser
PU
More news
Chart GCM RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
GCM Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCM RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Vee Mun Tang Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer
James Graham Hobson Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Nik Raof Ibrahim Daud Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Anwarul Islam General Manager-Environment & Community
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC-28.43%23
GLENCORE-25.45%54 512
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.81%53 011
COAL INDIA6.83%24 669
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.33%11 766
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.89%8 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.