Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCM Resources PLC    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 03:00:00 am
22.5 GBp   --.--%
02:41aGCM RESOURCES : Share Issue
PU
03/29GCM RESOURCES : Interim Results
PU
03/15GCM RESOURCES : Second Joint Venture with POWERCHINA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCM Resources : Share Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:41am EDT

25 June 2019

GCM Resources plc

('GCM' or the 'Company')

(AIM:GCM)

Share issue

GCM Resources plc ('GCM' or the 'Company'), an AIM quoted mining and energy company, announces that it has received notification from James Hobson, a former director, to exercise 425,000 options ('Options') over new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Option Shares') at a price of 11 pence per Option Share. The consideration received by the Company on the exercise of the Options is, in aggregate, £46,750.

Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to become effective on 28June 2019('Admission'). The Option Shares will rank pari passuwith the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 98,638,655 ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company. As the Company holds no shares in treasury, this is the total number of the voting rights in the Company which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change in the interest, in the share capital of the Company under Chapter 5 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules as reflected in the Company's articles of incorporation.

GCM Resources plc

Keith Fulton

Finance Director

+44 (0) 20 7290 1630

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Faulkner

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

GCM Resources plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7290 1630

info@gcmplc.com; www.gcmplc.com

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources plc (LON:GCM), the AIM listed mining and energy company, has identified a high quality coal resource of 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project (the Project) in north-west Bangladesh.

Utilising the latest highly energy efficient power generating technology the Phulbari coal mine is capable of supporting power plants of up to 6,000MW. GCM is awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh to develop the Project. The Company has a strategy of combining the Company's mine proposal with up to 6,000MW of power generation, together with credible, internationally recognised strategic partners. GCM aims to deliver a practical power solution to provide the cheapest electricity in the country, in a manner amenable to the Government of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer

GCM Resources plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCM RESOURCES PLC
02:41aGCM RESOURCES : Share Issue
PU
03/29GCM RESOURCES : Interim Results
PU
03/15GCM RESOURCES : Second Joint Venture with POWERCHINA
PU
01/17GCM RESOURCES : Further agreements with POWERCHINA
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : Update on negotiations with PowerChina
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : Increase in short-term loan facility to £2.3m
PU
2018GCM RESOURCES : MOU with PowerChina
PU
2018POWER CONSTRUCTION OF CHINA POWERCHI : PowerChina delivers PFS report on Phulbar..
AQ
2018GCM RESOURCES : Prefeasibility Assessment for Further Power Plants
PU
More news
Chart GCM RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
GCM Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCM RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Vee Mun Tang Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer
James Graham Hobson Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Mohammad Anwarul Islam General Manager-Environment & Community
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC-11.76%23
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.31%51 302
GLENCORE-4.50%44 506
COAL INDIA6.65%23 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.72%12 510
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY5.38%7 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About