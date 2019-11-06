GCP Applied Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 11/06/2019 | 06:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Performing to plan and reaffirming full-year 2019 guidance





3Q19 Net sales down 9.9%; Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits* down 4.3%





3Q19 Gross margin up 210 basis points to 39.4%





3Q19 Income from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders of $17.0 million, or 6.4% of net sales





Adjusted EBIT* of $34.8 million; Adjusted EBIT Margin* of 13.0%





3Q19 SCC segment operating margin up 530 basis points to 13.0%





Initiated roll-out of new organizational structure and continued to implement restructuring programs CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) today announced third quarter 2019 results. Total GCP Applied Technologies

($ Millions) 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 % Change Net sales $266.9 $296.3 (9.9)% Net Sales Constant Currency* $270.9 $296.3 (8.6)% Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits* $270.9 $283.0 (4.3)% Gross margin 39.4% 37.3% 210 bps Income from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders $17.0 $7.2 NM Income from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders as a percentage of net sales 6.4% 2.4% 4.0% Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders $0.23 $0.10 NM Adjusted EPS* $0.28 $0.34 (17.6)% Adjusted EBIT* $34.8 $39.7 (12.3)% Adjusted EBIT Margin* 13.0% 13.4% (40) bps Adjusted EBITDA* $45.3 $50.2 (9.8)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 17.0% 16.9% 10 bps Randall S. Dearth, GCP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased with our accomplishments in the third quarter. We met our performance expectations, began to install our new organizational structure and continued to successfully implement our restructuring programs. As a result, we are reaffirming our full-year guidance for 2019."

Dearth continued, "The actions we have taken are having a positive impact. Margins in Specialty Construction Chemicals continued to improve significantly due to our focus on core markets and our restructuring programs, while VERIFI® delivered another strong quarter for truck installs. Specialty Building Materials has initiated its plan to restore sustainable growth and remains positioned for long-term success. Looking forward, I continue to be excited about GCP’s future. We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident we now have the right organizational structure and the right initiatives in place to drive shareholder value.” Third Quarter 2019: Net sales decreased 9.9% primarily due to lower project activity within SBM, planned exits from unprofitable geographic markets within SCC and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by price increases in both SCC and SBM. Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits* decreased 4.3%.

Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 39.4% primarily due to improved pricing, the favorable impact of exiting unprofitable geographic markets within SCC and restructuring savings, which more than offset unfavorable product mix in SBM.

Income from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders was $17.0 million compared to $7.2 million for the prior-year quarter. The change was primarily due to reduced restructuring and asset impairment costs compared to the prior-year quarter, lower income tax expense and higher "other income, net". The impact of these items was partially offset by lower gross profit compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBIT* of $34.8 million decreased 12.3% primarily due to lower SBM operating income and higher corporate costs, partially offset by higher SCC operating income. Adjusted EBIT Margin* of 13.0% declined 40 basis points as an increase in Adjusted Gross Margin was more than offset by reduced operating leverage due to lower sales volumes in SBM and higher corporate costs.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 9.8% to $45.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased 10 basis points to 17.0%. Third Quarter Segment Performance

Specialty Construction Chemicals

($ Millions) 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 % Change Net sales $151.8 $165.4 (8.2)% Net Sales Constant Currency* $154.2 $165.4 (6.8)% Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits* $154.2 $152.1 1.4% Gross margin 37.4% 32.5% 490 bps Segment operating income $19.8 $12.7 55.9% Segment operating margin 13.0% 7.7% 530 bps Net sales decreased 8.2% primarily due to strategic exits from unprofitable geographic markets and lower activity in Asia Pacific. Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits* increased 1.4%.

Gross margin increased 490 basis points to 37.4% primarily due to improved pricing, the favorable impact of restructuring activities and exiting unprofitable geographic markets.

Segment operating margin increased 530 basis points primarily due to higher gross margin. Specialty Building Materials

($ Millions) 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 % Change Net sales $115.1 $130.9 (12.1)% Net Sales Constant Currency* $116.7 $130.9 (10.8)% Gross margin 42.2% 43.6% (140) bps Segment operating income $25.9 $34.3 (24.5)% Segment operating margin 22.5% 26.2% (370) bps Net sales decreased 12.1% primarily due to declines in Building Envelope and Residential volumes as well as the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by improved pricing in all regions. The decline in Building Envelope was mostly attributable to lower project activity in North America and Asia Pacific, while the decline in Residential was mostly due to distributor inventory destocking in North America.

Gross margin of 42.2% declined 140 basis points primarily due to unfavorable product mix.

Segment operating margin of 22.5% decreased 370 basis points primarily due to lower sales volumes impacting operating leverage and lower gross margin. *Non-GAAP financial measures. See the tables herein for important information regarding these measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

NM - Not meaningful Restructuring and Repositioning Plans

On July 31, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a business restructuring and repositioning plan to further optimize the design and footprint of the Company's global organization, primarily with respect to its general administration and business support functions, and streamline cross-functional activities. The Company expects to realize total annualized pre-tax cost savings associated with this plan of approximately $30 million to $35 million, which are expected to benefit both the SCC and SBM operating segments. The plan represents the next phase of the Company's effort to reduce GCP's complexity and create a more efficient and effective organization and brings the total restructuring effort to more than $80 million in expected savings from 2018 through 2021. These expected savings exclude savings that the Company achieved from the execution of the Company’s 2017 restructuring and repositioning plan. Income Taxes

Income tax provision attributable to continuing operations during the third quarter and the prior-year quarter was $5.5 million and $7.6 million, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 24.3% and 51.0%. The difference in income tax at the U.S. federal income tax rate of 21.0% and overall income tax rate for the third quarter was primarily attributable to a benefit from Brazilian income tax refunds, partially offset by a tax expense on non-deductible expenses and the effect of tax rates in foreign jurisdictions. The difference between the provision for income taxes at the U.S. federal income tax rate of 21.0% and overall income tax rate for the prior-year quarter was primarily attributable to valuation allowance charges, the effect of tax rates in foreign jurisdictions and non-deductible expenses. Full-Year 2019 Outlook Guidance Net Sales Constant Currency(1)* $1.02B to $1.05B Adjusted EBIT(2)* $100M to $115M Adjusted EPS(2)(3)(4)* $0.75 to $0.92 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2)* $35M to $50M 1Assumes prior-year monthly FX rates carried forward into the guidance period.

2Assumes September 30, 2019 FX rates carried forward into the guidance period.

3Includes Adjusted Tax Rate of 29% to 31%.

4Assumes 73 million shares outstanding.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See the tables herein for important information regarding these measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Investor Call

GCP has scheduled a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET today to review its third quarter 2019 results and full-year outlook. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investors section of the GCP website at www.gcpat.com. The live call can be accessed by dialing +1 800-353-6461 in the U.S. or +1 (334) 323-0501 internationally prior to the start of the call. Participants should ask to join the GCP Applied Technologies call. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the website. For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a playback will be available until November 13, 2019. To listen to the playback, please dial +1 (888) 203-1112 in the U.S. or +1 (719) 457-0820 internationally; the access code is 9662430. An audio webcast replay will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of the company's website for approximately three months. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release the Company refers to non-GAAP financial measures including: Net Sales Constant Currency, Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital. These non-GAAP measures do not purport to represent income or liquidity measures as defined under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and should not be considered as alternatives to such measures as an indicator of GCP's performance. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the period-to-period and peer-to-peer comparability of GCP's financial results and to ensure that investors understand the information GCP uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. The Analysis of Operations pages included in this press release provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, as well as definitions for each of these non-GAAP financial measures and explanations as to why management finds them useful and believes they are useful to investors, potential investors and others. Investor Relations

Joseph DeCristofaro

T +1 617.498.2616

investors@gcpat.com About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com. This announcement contains “forward-looking statements,” that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates”, “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about expected: financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; strategic alternatives; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities; benefits from new technology; and cost reduction initiatives. GCP is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the industries that GCP serves; foreign operations, especially in emerging regions; changes in currency exchange rates; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; new product introductions and other growth initiatives; acquisitions and divestitures of assets; GCP’s outstanding indebtedness, including debt covenants and interest rate exposure; GCP’s funded and unfunded pension obligations; warranty and product liability claims; legal proceedings; the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships, including with customers and suppliers; employee retention; and compliance with environmental laws. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in GCP's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on GCP’s projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date thereof. GCP undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to its projections and other forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 266.9 $ 296.3 $ 755.2 $ 849.3 Cost of goods sold 161.8 185.9 468.9 539.7 Gross profit 105.1 110.4 286.3 309.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66.3 67.3 206.7 219.8 Research and development expenses 4.5 5.2 13.8 15.4 Interest expense and related financing costs 5.7 5.9 17.3 86.4 Repositioning expenses 4.4 3.7 15.6 5.8 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3.8 14.3 8.8 13.2 Other income, net (2.2 ) (0.9 ) (5.7 ) (11.3 ) Total costs and expenses 82.5 95.5 256.5 329.3 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 22.6 14.9 29.8 (19.7 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (5.5 ) (7.6 ) 5.2 (15.8 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 17.1 7.3 35.0 (35.5 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.4 ) 18.2 5.9 26.7 Net income (loss) 16.7 25.5 40.9 (8.8 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Net income (loss) attributable to GCP shareholders $ 16.6 $ 25.4 $ 40.6 $ (9.1 ) Amounts Attributable to GCP Shareholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders 17.0 7.2 34.7 (35.8 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.4 ) 18.2 5.9 26.7 Net income (loss) attributable to GCP shareholders $ 16.6 $ 25.4 $ 40.6 $ (9.1 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GCP Shareholders Basic earnings (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 $ (0.50 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ (0.01 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ 0.37 Net income (loss) attributable to GCP shareholders(1) $ 0.23 $ 0.35 $ 0.56 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of basic shares 72.7 72.2 72.5 72.1 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:(2) Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 $ (0.50 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ (0.01 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ 0.37 Net income (loss) attributable to GCP shareholders(1) $ 0.23 $ 0.35 $ 0.56 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of diluted shares 72.8 72.7 72.9 72.1 ______________________________ (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding. (2) Dilutive effect only applicable to the periods during which GCP generated net income from continuing operations.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In millions, except par value and shares) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 303.8 $ 326.1 Trade accounts receivable (including allowances of $6.5 million and $5.8 million, respectively) 187.0 198.6 Inventories, net 108.7 110.5 Other current assets 45.7 44.6 Current assets held for sale — 3.4 Total Current Assets 645.2 683.2 Properties and equipment, net 239.4 225.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34.0 — Goodwill 201.6 207.9 Technology and other intangible assets, net 80.5 89.0 Deferred income taxes 22.3 25.5 Overfunded defined benefit pension plans 21.5 22.5 Other assets 36.2 28.0 Non-current assets held for sale 0.5 0.7 Total Assets $ 1,281.2 $ 1,281.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Debt payable within one year $ 2.8 $ 10.6 Operating lease obligations payable within one year 8.6 — Accounts payable 103.3 121.4 Other current liabilities 115.4 145.5 Total Current Liabilities 230.1 277.5 Debt payable after one year 346.1 346.1 Income taxes payable 41.4 37.7 Deferred income taxes 11.8 12.4 Operating lease obligations 25.7 — Unrecognized tax benefits 43.7 62.8 Underfunded and unfunded defined benefit pension plans 51.3 48.1 Other liabilities 15.0 15.5 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 0.4 Total Liabilities 765.1 800.5 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; authorized: 10,000,000 and 0 shares, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock issued, par value $0.01; 300,000,000 shares authorized; outstanding: 72,685,612 and 72,176,324, respectively 0.7 0.7 Paid-in capital 52.2 39.6 Accumulated earnings 604.5 563.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (135.5 ) (120.0 ) Treasury stock (8.1 ) (4.8 ) Total GCP's Shareholders' Equity 513.8 479.4 Noncontrolling interests 2.3 2.0 Total Stockholders' Equity 516.1 481.4 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,281.2 $ 1,281.9



GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 40.9 $ (8.8 ) Less: Income from discontinued operations 5.9 26.7 Income (loss) from continuing operations 35.0 (35.5 ) Reconciliation to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31.6 31.3 Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 1.1 1.2 Stock-based compensation expense 7.3 4.6 Unrealized loss on foreign currency 1.0 — Gain on termination and curtailment of pension and other postretirement benefit plans — (0.1 ) Deferred income taxes (12.4 ) (2.5 ) Loss on debt refinancing — 59.8 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 0.1 (1.1 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of currency translation: Trade accounts receivable 7.2 (6.3 ) Inventories (0.3 ) (13.1 ) Accounts payable (13.6 ) (2.3 ) Pension assets and liabilities, net 4.1 — Other assets and liabilities, net (14.6 ) (6.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 46.5 29.6 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (13.0 ) (130.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 33.5 (100.8 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (46.0 ) (40.7 ) Businesses acquired, net of cash acquired — (29.7 ) Other investing activities 0.4 (2.9 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (45.6 ) (73.3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations (0.4 ) 0.1 Net cash used in investing activities (46.0 ) (73.2 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under credit arrangements — 54.6 Repayments under credit arrangements (7.6 ) (66.4 ) Proceeds from issuance of long term note obligations — 350.0 Payments on finance lease obligations (0.6 ) — Repayments of long term note obligations — (578.3 ) Cash paid for debt financing costs — (6.9 ) Payments of tax withholding obligations related to employee equity awards (3.3 ) (1.3 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5.1 5.2 Noncontrolling interest dividend — (0.1 ) Other financing activities (0.4 ) (0.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (6.8 ) (243.9 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3.0 ) (2.6 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22.3 ) (420.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 326.1 721.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 303.8 $ 301.0

Analysis of Operations The Company has set forth in the tables below GCP's key operating statistics with percentage changes for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. In the table, the Company presents financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, which it describes below in further detail. GCP believes that the non-GAAP financial information supplements its discussions about the performance of its businesses, improves period-to-period comparability and provides insight to the information that management uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. Management uses non-GAAP measures in financial and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting, and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes, since these measures provide additional transparency to GCP's core operations. In the table, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results that the Company calculates and presents in the table in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as the corresponding reconciliations from those results, should be carefully evaluated. Net Sales Constant Currency (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as current period revenue in local currency translated using prior period exchange rates. GCP uses constant currency in assessing trends in sales excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as Net Sales Constant Currency less the impact on net sales resulting from the exit of non-profitable geographic markets associated with the 2018 Plan. Adjusted EBIT (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders adjusted for: (i) gains and losses on sales of businesses, product lines and certain other investments; (ii) currency and other financial losses in Venezuela; (iii) costs related to legacy product, environmental and other claims; (iv) restructuring expenses, repositioning and asset impairments; (v) defined benefit plan costs other than service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets and amortization of prior service costs/credits; (vi) third-party and other acquisition-related costs; (vii) other financing costs associated with the modification or extinguishment of debt; (viii) amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments; (ix) tax indemnification adjustments; (x) interest income, interest expense and related financing costs; (xi) income taxes; and (xii) certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends. Adjusted EBIT Margin is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by net sales. GCP uses Adjusted EBIT to assess and measure its operating performance and determine performance-based compensation. GCP uses Adjusted EBIT as a performance measure because it provides improved period-to-period comparability for decision-making and compensation purposes and allows management to measure the ongoing earnings results of the Company's strategic and operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as Adjusted EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. GCP uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in making significant business decisions. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations on a diluted basis adjusted for: (i) gains and losses on sales of businesses, product lines and certain other investments; (ii) currency and other financial losses in Venezuela; (iii) costs related to legacy product, environmental and other claims; (iv) restructuring and repositioning expenses and asset impairments; (v) defined benefit plan costs other than service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets and amortization of prior service costs/credits; (vi) third-party and other acquisition-related costs; (vii) other financing costs associated with the modification or extinguishment of debt; (viii) amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments; (ix) tax indemnification adjustments; (x) certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends; and (xi) certain discrete tax items. GCP uses Adjusted EPS as a performance measure to review its diluted earnings per share results on a consistent basis and in determining certain performance-based employee compensation. Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as gross profit adjusted for: (i) corporate and pension-related costs included in cost of goods sold; (ii) loss in Venezuela included in cost of goods sold; and (iii) amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. Management uses this performance measure to understand trends and changes and to make business decisions regarding core operations. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities minus capital expenditures plus: (i) cash paid for restructuring and repositioning, third party and other acquisition-related costs, costs related to legacy product, environmental and other claims, as well as certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends, net of related cash taxes; (ii) capital expenditures related to repositioning; and (iii) accelerated payments under defined benefit pension arrangements. GCP uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure to evaluate its ability to generate cash to support its ongoing business operations, to invest in its businesses, to provide a return of capital to shareholders and to determine payments of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital (a non-GAAP financial measure)- is defined as Adjusted EBIT (on a trailing four quarters basis) divided by stockholders' equity adjusted for: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) debt, (iii) income tax assets and liabilities, (iv) defined benefit pension plan assets and liabilities, and (iv) certain other assets and liabilities. Management uses Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital as a performance measure to review investments and to make capital allocation decisions. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow do not purport to represent income measures as defined under U.S. GAAP. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the period-to-period comparability and peer-to-peer comparability of GCP's financial results and to ensure that investors understand the information GCP uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. Adjusted EBIT has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes costs related to income and expenses from restructuring and repositioning activities, which historically has been a material component of net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA also has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense. GCP's business is substantially dependent on the successful deployment of capital, and depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of its costs. GCP compensates for the limitations of these measurements by using these indicators together with net income (loss) measured under GAAP to present a complete analysis of its results of operations. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should be evaluated together with net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders measured under GAAP for a complete understanding of GCP's results of operations. The Company does not provide GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Analysis of Operations (unaudited) Analysis of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net sales: Specialty Construction Chemicals $ 151.8 $ 165.4 (8.2 )% $ 433.9 $ 487.4 (11.0 )% Specialty Building Materials 115.1 130.9 (12.1 )% 321.3 361.9 (11.2 )% Total GCP net sales $ 266.9 $ 296.3 (9.9 )% $ 755.2 $ 849.3 (11.1 )% Net sales by region: North America $ 143.9 $ 154.1 (6.6 )% $ 393.2 $ 426.4 (7.8 )% Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) 50.7 61.7 (17.8 )% 149.4 189.2 (21.0 )% Asia Pacific 56.8 63.9 (11.1 )% 166.4 181.6 (8.4 )% Latin America 15.5 16.6 (6.6 )% 46.2 52.1 (11.3 )% Total net sales by region $ 266.9 $ 296.3 (9.9 )% $ 755.2 $ 849.3 (11.1 )% Net Sales Constant Currency: Specialty Construction Chemicals 154.2 $ 165.4 (6.8 )% $ 449.2 $ 487.4 (7.8 )% Specialty Building Materials 116.7 130.9 (10.8 )% 328.0 361.9 (9.4 )% Total GCP Net Sales Constant Currency (non-GAAP) $ 270.9 $ 296.3 (8.6 )% $ 777.2 $ 849.3 (8.5 )% Impact of Market Exits: Specialty Construction Chemicals $ — $ 13.3 (100.0 )% $ — $ 42.8 (100.0 )% Total Impact of Market Exits $ — $ 13.3 (100.0 )% $ — $ 42.8 (100.0 )% Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits: Specialty Construction Chemicals $ 154.2 $ 152.1 1.4 % $ 449.2 $ 444.6 1.0 % Specialty Building Materials 116.7 130.9 (10.8 )% 328.0 361.9 (9.4 )% Total GCP Net Sales Constant Currency Excluding Market Exits (non-GAAP) $ 270.9 $ 283.0 (4.3 )% $ 777.2 $ 806.5 (3.6 )% Profitability performance measures: Adjusted EBIT (A): Specialty Construction Chemicals segment operating income $ 19.8 $ 12.7 55.9 % $ 41.9 $ 31.2 34.3 % Specialty Building Materials segment operating income 25.9 34.3 (24.5 )% 64.1 84.2 (23.9 )% Corporate costs (B) (8.9 ) (5.3 ) 67.9 % (28.2 ) (22.8 ) 23.7 % Certain pension costs (C) (2.0 ) (2.0 ) — % (5.9 ) (5.8 ) 1.7 % Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 34.8 $ 39.7 (12.3 )% 71.9 86.8 (17.2 )% Legacy product, environmental and other claims — — — % (0.1 ) — (100.0 )% Repositioning expenses (4.4 ) (3.7 ) 18.9 % (15.6 ) (5.8 ) NM Restructuring expenses and asset impairments (3.8 ) (14.3 ) (73.4 )% (8.8 ) (13.2 ) (33.3 )% Gain on Brazil tax recoveries, net (D) 0.9 — 100.0 % 0.9 — 100.0 % Other costs, net (E) (0.1 ) — (100.0 )% (3.7 ) — (100.0 )% Pension MTM adjustment and other related costs, net — — — % — (0.9 ) 100.0 % Gain on termination and curtailment of pension and other postretirement plans — — — % — 0.1 (100.0 )% Third-party and other acquisition-related costs — (0.5 ) 100.0 % (0.1 ) (2.1 ) (95.2 )% Amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment — — — % — (0.2 ) 100.0 % Interest expense, net (4.9 ) (5.3 ) (7.5 )% (15.0 ) (83.6 ) (82.1 )% Currency losses in Argentina — (1.1 ) 100.0 % — (1.1 ) 100.0 % Income tax (expense) benefit (5.5 ) (7.6 ) (27.6 )% 5.2 (15.8 ) NM Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders (GAAP) $ 17.0 $ 7.2 NM $ 34.7 $ (35.8 ) NM Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders as a percentage of net sales 6.4 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 4.6 % (4.2 )% 8.8 pts Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.23 $ 0.10 NM $ 0.48 $ (0.50 ) NM Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.34 (17.6 )% $ 0.54 $ 0.62 (12.9 )%



GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)



Analysis of Operations

(in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Adjusted profitability performance measures: Gross Profit: Specialty Construction Chemicals $ 56.8 $ 53.7 5.8 % $ 154.7 $ 156.7 (1.3 )% Specialty Building Materials 48.6 57.1 (14.9 )% 132.8 154.6 (14.1 )% Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $ 105.4 $ 110.8 (4.9 )% 287.5 311.3 (7.6 )% Amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment — — — % — (0.2 ) 100.0 % Corporate costs and pension costs in cost of goods sold (0.3 ) (0.4 ) (25.0 )% (1.2 ) (1.5 ) (20.0 )% Total GCP Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 105.1 $ 110.4 (4.8 )% $ 286.3 $ 309.6 (7.5 )% Gross Margin: Specialty Construction Chemicals 37.4 % 32.5 % 4.9 pts 35.7 % 32.2 % 3.5 pts Specialty Building Materials 42.2 % 43.6 % (1.4) pts 41.3 % 42.7 % (1.4) pts Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP) 39.5 % 37.4 % 2.1 pts 38.1 % 36.7 % 1.4 pts Corporate costs and pension costs in cost of goods sold (0.1 )% (0.1 )% 0.0 pts (0.2 )% (0.2 )% 0.0 pts Total GCP Gross Margin (GAAP) 39.4 % 37.3 % 2.1 pts 37.9 % 36.5 % 1.4 pts Adjusted EBIT (A)(B)(C): Specialty Construction Chemicals segment operating income $ 19.8 $ 12.7 55.9 % $ 41.9 $ 31.2 34.3 % Specialty Building Materials segment operating income 25.9 34.3 (24.5 )% 64.1 84.2 (23.9 )% Corporate and certain pension costs (10.9 ) (7.3 ) 49.3 % (34.1 ) (28.6 ) 19.2 % Total GCP Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 34.8 $ 39.7 (12.3 )% $ 71.9 $ 86.8 (17.2 )% Depreciation and amortization: Specialty Construction Chemicals $ 5.9 $ 6.0 (1.7 )% $ 17.5 $ 18.0 (2.8 )% Specialty Building Materials 3.6 3.8 (5.3 )% 11.2 10.9 2.8 % Corporate 1.0 0.7 42.9 % 2.9 2.4 20.8 % Total GCP depreciation and amortization $ 10.5 $ 10.5 — % $ 31.6 $ 31.3 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA: Specialty Construction Chemicals $ 25.7 $ 18.7 37.4 % $ 59.4 $ 49.2 20.7 % Specialty Building Materials 29.5 38.1 (22.6 )% 75.3 95.1 (20.8 )% Corporate and certain pension costs (9.9 ) (6.6 ) 50.0 % (31.2 ) (26.2 ) 19.1 % Total GCP Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 45.3 $ 50.2 (9.8 )% $ 103.5 $ 118.1 (12.4 )% Adjusted EBIT Margin: Specialty Construction Chemicals 13.0 % 7.7 % 5.3 pts 9.7 % 6.4 % 3.3 pts Specialty Building Materials 22.5 % 26.2 % (3.7) pts 20.0 % 23.3 % (3.3) pts Total GCP Adjusted EBIT Margin (non-GAAP) 13.0 % 13.4 % (0.4) pts 9.5 % 10.2 % (0.7) pts Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Specialty Construction Chemicals 16.9 % 11.3 % 5.6 pts 13.7 % 10.1 % 3.6 pts Specialty Building Materials 25.6 % 29.1 % (3.5) pts 23.4 % 26.3 % (2.9) pts Total GCP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 17.0 % 16.9 % 0.1 pts 13.7 % 13.9 % (0.2) pts



Analysis of Operations

(in millions) Four Quarters Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Calculation of Return on Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital (trailing four quarters): Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders (trailing four quarters): $ 54.4 $ (104.9 ) Stockholders' Equity (end of period) 516.1 464.7 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (303.8 ) (301.0 ) Pension plans (21.5 ) (26.1 ) Income taxes (22.3 ) (29.1 ) Other current assets (F) (11.1 ) (11.2 ) Other assets (G) (3.3 ) (4.3 ) Assets held for sale* (0.5 ) (4.0 ) Subtotal (362.5 ) (375.7 ) Liabilities: Debt* 348.9 357.6 Income taxes 96.9 107.8 Pension plans 51.3 56.6 Other current liabilities (H) 31.1 65.0 Other liabilities (I) 1.7 2.3 Liabilities held for sale* — 1.5 Subtotal 529.9 590.8 Total invested capital (end of period) $ 683.5 $ 679.8 Return on Stockholders' Equity 10.5 % (22.6 )% Adjusted EBIT (trailing four quarters) $ 104.0 $ 125.0 Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital (non-GAAP) 15.2 % 18.4 % ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ (A) Our segment operating income includes only our share of income of consolidated joint ventures. (B) Management allocates certain corporate costs to each operating segment to the extent such costs are directly attributable to the segments. (C) Certain pension costs include only ongoing costs, recognized quarterly, which include service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets and amortization of prior service costs/credits. SCC and SBM segment operating income and corporate costs do not include any amounts for pension expense. Other pension-related costs, including annual mark-to-market adjustments, gains or losses from curtailments and terminations, as well as other related costs, are excluded from Adjusted EBIT. These amounts are not used by management to evaluate the performance of our businesses and significantly affect the peer-to-peer and period-to-period comparability of our financial results. Mark-to-market adjustments and other related costs are primarily attributable to changes in financial market values and actuarial assumptions and are not directly related to the operation of our businesses. (D) Gain on Brazil tax recoveries, net primarily consists of a $1.7 million pre-tax gain related to indirect tax recoveries, and $0.8 million of legal fees and other charges relating to indirect and income tax recoveries. (E) Other costs consist of legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with the nomination by a Company shareholder of Board of Directors candidates to stand for election at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, as well as other related matters. (F) Other current assets consist of income taxes receivable. (G) Other assets consist of capitalized financing fees. (H) Other current liabilities consist of income taxes, restructuring, repositioning, accrued interest and liabilities incurred in association with the Darex divestiture. (I) Other liabilities consist of other postretirement benefits liabilities and liabilities incurred in association with the Darex divestiture. * Consists of current and non-current components. NM Not meaningful.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)



(In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flow measure: Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations $ 46.5 $ 29.6 Capital expenditures (46.0 ) (40.7 ) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 0.5 (11.1 ) Cash paid for repositioning 13.5 4.5 Cash paid for restructuring 8.8 5.8 Cash paid for third-party and other acquisition-related costs 0.5 1.5 Capital expenditures related to repositioning 3.1 5.5 Cash taxes related to repositioning, restructuring, third-party and other acquisition-related costs (6.6 ) (2.2 ) Cash paid for other costs (1) 3.5 — Accelerated pension plan contributions — 2.9 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 23.3 $ 6.9 ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Other costs consist of legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with the nomination by a Company shareholder of Board of Directors candidates to stand for election at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and other related matters.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (in millions, except per share amounts) Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.23 $ 0.10 Repositioning expenses $ 4.4 $ 1.1 $ 3.3 0.05 $ 3.7 $ 0.9 $ 2.8 0.04 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3.8 0.8 $ 3.0 0.04 14.3 3.2 11.1 0.15 Third-party and other acquisition-related costs — — — — 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.01 Currency losses in Argentina — — — — 1.1 0.3 0.8 0.01 Loss on debt refinancing — — — — — 1.8 (1.8 ) (0.02 ) Other costs 0.1 — 0.1 — — — — — Gain on Brazil tax recoveries, net (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.01 ) — — — — Discrete tax items, including adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 2.2 (2.2 ) (0.03 ) — (3.9 ) 3.9 0.05 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.34

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share amounts) Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.48 $ (0.50 ) Repositioning expenses $ 15.6 $ 3.9 $ 11.7 0.16 $ 5.8 $ 1.5 $ 4.3 0.06 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 8.8 1.0 7.8 0.11 13.2 2.9 10.3 0.14 Gain on termination and curtailment of pension and other postretirement plans — — — — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) — Pension MTM adjustment and other related costs, net — — — — 0.9 0.2 0.7 0.01 Legacy product, environmental and other claims 0.1 — 0.1 — — — — — Third-party and other acquisition-related costs 0.1 — 0.1 — 2.1 0.5 1.6 0.02 Currency losses in Argentina — — — — 1.1 0.3 0.8 0.01 Loss on debt refinancing — — — — 59.8 14.8 45.0 0.62 Amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment — — — — 0.2 — 0.2 — Other costs 3.7 0.9 2.8 0.04 — — — — Gain on Brazil tax recoveries, net (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.01 ) — — — — Discrete tax items, including adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 17.2 (17.2 ) (0.24 ) — (18.6 ) 18.6 0.26 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.62



© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES I 06:09a GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F.. AQ 06:00a GCP Applied Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results GL 10/18 GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Result.. GL 10/02 GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regul.. AQ 10/02 GCP Applied Technologies Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition GL 08/08 GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON.. AQ 08/06 GCP APPLIED TECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/06 GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, C.. AQ 08/06 GCP Applied Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results GL 07/18 GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Resul.. GL