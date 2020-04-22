GCP Applied Technologies Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Expected Strong First Quarter Performance and Business Momentum

GCP Is Executing on Strategic Operating Plan and Generating Strong Results



GCP’s Experienced, Refreshed Board Is Best Positioned to Continue to Drive Positive Business Momentum

GCP Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” ALL Its Director Nominees on BLUE Proxy Card

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today issued the following open letter to shareholders in connection with GCP’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2020 Annual Meeting”), urging them to Vote “FOR” ALL Its Director Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card:

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Amid the significant uncertainty and volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCP Board and management team have been working with relentless focus to execute our operating plan and deliver value for shareholders while prioritizing the safety of employees and customers. Despite our substantial and continued progress, Starboard has insisted on moving forward with an unnecessary and unjustified proxy fight to appoint a supermajority of GCP’s Board. We urge you to consider the results our recently refreshed Board has delivered, the proactive steps we have taken to position the Company for long-term success and the undue disruption to GCP’s progress and momentum that could result from replacing nearly all directors on the Board. We recommend that shareholders vote the BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form to support GCP’s highly qualified board of directors.

First Quarter Expected Results Demonstrate That We Continue to Execute Effectively

Our team continues to drive significantly improved performance. We have previously outlined the many initiatives implemented to enhance operational performance and create value. On April 15, we demonstrated our continued progress against this plan when we provided expected financial results for the first quarter of 2020 that significantly exceeded consensus estimates and would represent our best first quarter earnings performance since 2016. Highlights of our expected results include sales growth in North America from both Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials, growth in expected Adjusted EBIT* of approximately 17% year-over-year to approximately $14 million, and expected Adjusted EBIT Margin* expansion to approximately 6.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 5.3% in the first quarter of 2019. We also expect first quarter Adjusted EPS* growth of approximately 29% year-over-year to $0.09.

Our progress and expected results in the first quarter of 2020 further advance the successes we have delivered under the leadership of our CEO Randy Dearth over the past year, which include:

↑ Gross margin 140 bps y/y in 2019 4 Consecutive quarters of improved profitability for Specialty Construction Chemicals (SCC), with 5th consecutive quarter expected in 1Q20



2019: Best year of price capture as a public company



Investing in Specialty Building Materials (SBM) to drive long-term organic growth



↑ 4Q19 VERIFI® sales 53% and ↑ installed truck base 56%



New leadership for SCC and SBM



↑ Total cost reduction initiatives target to ~$80 million annualized savings



~ $33 million total cost savings achieved through 2019



~$14 million of planned $28 million 2020 cost savings already executed





Importantly, our Board and management team have also maintained a disciplined approach to capital management that has resulted in a very strong balance sheet with significant liquidity and no near-term debt maturities. Today, our balance sheet is a competitive differentiator, providing substantial financial flexibility and positioning us to successfully manage through the ongoing economic challenges and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



GCP’s Highly Qualified, Independent Board Has Demonstrated its Commitment to Significant Board Refreshment and Ability to Deliver Performance Improvement

The GCP Board has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to regular, disciplined refreshment. This year, we nominated two new independent directors – Armand F. Lauzon, Jr. and John R. McPherson – to enhance our Board and help drive GCP’s continued progress. We are confident that the Board and our 2020 nominees possess the expertise, operational and industry experience, knowledge, and skills to support the continued execution of GCP’s strategy.

Right Skills and Experience Financial/ Accounting

Industry Experience

Innovation and Technology

Mergers & Acquisitions

Operational Leadership of a Global Business

Public Company Board Experience

Public Company Leadership Experience

Risk Assessment / Management

Strategic Planning / Business Development Refreshed, Experienced, Independent Slate of Directors Elizabeth Mora (C) Independent Director since 2016

Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Randall S. Dearth Director since 2019

President & CEO, GCP Applied Technologies Gerald G. Colella

Independent Director since 2017

Former President & CEO, MKS Instruments Janice K. Henry

Independent Director since 2016

Former CFO, Martin Marietta Materials Clay H. Kiefaber

Independent Director since 2019

President & CEO, ESAB James F. Kirsch Independent Director since 2018

Former Chairman, President & CEO, Ferro Phillip J. Mason

Independent Director since 2016

Former President (EMEA), Ecolab Danny R. Shepherd

Independent Director since 2016

Former Vice Chairman, Vulcan Materials Armand F. Lauzon

Independent Director Nominee in 2020

Former President & CEO, C&D Technologies John R. McPherson

Independent Director Nominee in 2020

Former Senior Partner, McKinsey Strong Commitment to Refreshment Elizabeth Mora appointed independent Chairman in 2019



5 of 9 current directors joined in past 3 years



current directors joined in If GCP nominees elected, 6 of 10 will have joined within past 3 years1

GCP’s recently refreshed Board is also delivering significant performance improvement and positive business results. While Starboard has not presented substantive alternative ideas to enhance value at GCP after over a year of engagement with the Company, the GCP Board has overseen the successful execution of the Company’s strategic initiatives to improve business fundamentals and position GCP for long-term value creation. We look forward to the opportunity to further advance our current momentum.

We Firmly Believe the GCP Board is Best Suited and Best Qualified to Protect Your Investment and Continue Delivering Results

At GCP’s upcoming Annual Meeting on May 28, 2020, shareholders will be asked to make an important decision regarding the composition of the Company’s Board and its path for the future, which we believe will have an impact on your investment in the Company. We believe that Starboard’s attempt to replace nearly all of the Company’s directors would create unnecessary risk for your investment and the value creation trajectory the current Board and leadership team have demonstrated they are capable of delivering.

The Company’s top focus and priority needs to be on continuing to execute in a challenging and rapidly evolving operating environment to drive value for our shareholders, while also ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and business partners. We remain firm in our belief that the Company’s director nominees are best suited to lead GCP and deliver value.

We respectfully request that shareholders vote the BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form to support GCP’s highly qualified board of directors.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Mora Randall S. Dearth Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors President and Chief Executive Officer

Advisors

Evercore is serving as GCP’s financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as GCP’s legal advisor.

1 Marran Ogilvie, who joined the Board last year pursuant to an agreement with Starboard, is not being re-nominated by the Company.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See below for important information regarding such non-GAAP measures.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

Investors:

GCP

Joseph DeCristofaro

T +1 617.498.2616

investors@gcpat.com

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Tom Germinario +1 212.493.6922

Geoffrey Weinberg +1.212.493.6969

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Nick Lamplough / Andrew Squire

212-355-4449

