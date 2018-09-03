Log in
GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LTD (PROJ)

GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LTD (PROJ)
09/03 09:17:54 am
104.91 GBp   +0.88%
10:12aGCP ASSET BACKE : Additional Listing
PU
08/22GCP ASSET BACKE : Additional Listing
PU
08/21GCP ASSET BACKE : Revolving Credit Facility
PU
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Additional Listing

09/03/2018 | 10:12am CEST

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited

('GCP Asset Backed' or the 'Company')

LEI 213800FBBZCQMP73A815

Total Voting Rights & Additional Listing

3 September 2018

GCP Asset Backed, which invests in asset backed loans, today announces that further to the Company's announcement on 22 August 2018, 283,359 ordinary shares have been admitted to the Premium Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and dealings have commenced on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities at 8:00am today.

As at 3 September 2018, the Company's issued share capital consists of 317,043,270 ordinary shares of no par value each and therefore, the total number of issued shares with voting rights is 317,043,270.

The above figure of 317,043,270 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited + 44 (0) 20 3405 8500

David Conlon david.conlon@graviscapital.com

Dion Di Miceli dion.dimiceli@graviscapital.com

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Tom Scrivens tscrivens@cenkos.com

Oliver Packard opackard@cenkos.com

Sapna Shah sshah@cenkos.com

Notes to Editor

The Company is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominately UK based asset backed loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.

Disclaimer

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:11:05 UTC
