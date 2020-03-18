GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Log in
03/18/2020

18 March 2020

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company' or 'GCP Asset Backed')

LEI: 213800FBBZCQMP73A815

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Board of the Company announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the Annual Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been announced to the market. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own shares, during the period prior to the release of its final results. The Board anticipates that the Annual Financial Results will be announced to the market on or around Thursday, 19 March 2020.

If, prior to the release of the financial results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to the market before any repurchase is undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited+44 (0) 20 3405 8500

David Conlon

Dion Di Miceli

Investec Bank plc +44 (0) 20 7597 4000

Helen Goldsmith

Denis Flanagan

Neil Brierley

Buchanan/Quill +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

Henry Wilson

Notes to Editors

The Company

GCP Asset Backed is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK based asset backed loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.

Disclaimer

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:13 UTC
