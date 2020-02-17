Log in
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited    PROJ   JE00BYXX8B08

GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LIMITED

(PROJ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:35:10 am
106 GBp   --.--%
02:08aGCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Investment in co-living
PU
02/06GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Scrip Share Reference Price
PU
01/29GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Change of corporate adviser
PU
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Investment in co-living

02/17/2020
Regulatory Story
Investment in co-living
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1330D
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd
17 February 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO US PERSONS OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

17 February 2020

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited

('GCP Asset Backed' or the 'Company')

Investment in co-living

GCP Asset Backed, which invests in asset backed loans, is pleased to announce the repayment of two of its loans invested in co-living properties, representing a repayment of £49m. The Company benefitted from a repayment fee of c.£1m.

The Company has immediately recommitted £53m, to the co-living borrower as part of a wider facility of up to £140m on comparable terms. The remaining commitments are being provided by Deutsche Bank AG, marking the Company's first group lending transaction. The facility is for a term of up to 4 years and the increased commitment will enable the borrower to build out its current pipeline of projects.

For further information, please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Ltd


+44 (0)20 3405 8500

David Conlon



Dion Di Miceli



Investec Bank plc


+44 (0)20 7597 4000

Helen Goldsmith



Denis Flanagan



Neil Brierley



Buchanan/Quill


+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet



Sarah Gibbons-Cook



Henry Wilson



Notes to Editors

GCP Asset Backed is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK based asset back loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Investment in co-living - RNS

Disclaimer

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
