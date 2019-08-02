GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Investor Report as at 30 June 2019

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited(the 'Company' or 'GCP Asset Backed') LEI: 213800FBBZCQMP73A815

Investor Report as at 30 June 2019

2 August 2019

GCP Asset Backed, which invests in asset backed loans, is pleased to announce the publication of its investor report, which is available at www.graviscapital.com/funds/gcp-asset-backed/literature.

Notes to Editors

The Company

GCP Asset Backed is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK based asset backed loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.