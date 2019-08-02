Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd    PROJ   JE00BYXX8B08

GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LTD

(PROJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Investor Report as at 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 02:10am EDT

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited(the 'Company' or 'GCP Asset Backed') LEI: 213800FBBZCQMP73A815

Investor Report as at 30 June 2019

2 August 2019

GCP Asset Backed, which invests in asset backed loans, is pleased to announce the publication of its investor report, which is available at www.graviscapital.com/funds/gcp-asset-backed/literature.

For further information, please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited+44 (0) 20 3405 8500

David Conlon

Dion Di Miceli

Cenkos Securities plc+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Tom Scrivens

Oliver Packard

Sapna Shah

Buchanan/Quill+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Nick Croysdill

Henry Wilson

Notes to Editors

The Company

GCP Asset Backed is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK based asset backed loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.

Disclaimer

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 06:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FU
02:10aGCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Investor Report as at 30 June 2019
PU
07/24GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Alternative
PU
07/01GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Change of Name Administrator and Company Secretar..
PU
06/25GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Result of Placing
PU
06/13GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : New Directorship Notification
PU
05/24GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Additional Listing
PU
05/23GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Proposed Placing of New Ordinary Shares
PU
05/23GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Result of AGM & EGM
PU
05/01GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Investor Report as at 31 March 2019
PU
04/24GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Alternative
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 473 M
Chart GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LTD
Duration : Period :
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 109,70  GBp
Last Close Price 107,25  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2,28%
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anders Ohlsson Chairman
Colin Huelin Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanna Dentskevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LTD2.63%574
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.19%7 924
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 439
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP10.62%2 995
HERCULES CAPITAL INC16.47%1 350
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC9.51%1 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group