GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Investor Report as at 30 June 2019

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited(the 'Company' or 'GCP Asset Backed') LEI: 213800FBBZCQMP73A815
Investor Report as at 30 June 2019
2 August 2019
GCP Asset Backed, which invests in asset backed loans, is pleased to announce the publication of its investor report, which is available at www.graviscapital.com/funds/gcp-asset-backed/literature.
For further information, please contact:
Gravis Capital Management Limited+44 (0) 20 3405 8500
David Conlon
Dion Di Miceli
Cenkos Securities plc+44 (0) 20 7397 8900
Tom Scrivens
Oliver Packard
Sapna Shah
Buchanan/Quill+44 (0)20 7466 5000
Helen Tarbet
Nick Croysdill
Henry Wilson
Notes to Editors
The Company
GCP Asset Backed is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.
The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK based asset backed loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.
Disclaimer
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 06:09:00 UTC