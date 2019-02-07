Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund : Scrip Share Reference Price

02/07/2019 | 02:15am EST

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company' or 'GCP Asset Backed')

LEI: 213800FBBZCQMP73A815

Scrip Share Reference Price

7 February 2019

GCP Asset Backed, which invests in asset backed loans, today announces the reference price of a new ordinary share under the scrip dividend alternative for the period 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 (the 'Q4 Dividend') of 104.75 pence (the 'Scrip Reference Price').

On the basis of the Scrip Reference Price and the price per share of the Q4 Dividend, a holder of 69 ordinary shares will receive 1 new ordinary share.

The Scrip Reference Price was calculated by taking the average of the Company's closing middle market quotations of an ordinary share for the ex-dividend date of 31 January 2019 and the four subsequent dealing days.

Further details of the scrip dividend alternative can be found in the Scrip Dividend Circular 2018 which was published by the Company on 26 April 2018, a copy of which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.graviscapital.com/funds/gcp-asset-backed/literature.

The Q4 Dividend payment date and the date for admission and dealing of the new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative is expected to be 1 March 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited+44 (0) 20 3405 8500

David Conlon

Dion Di Miceli

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Tom Scrivens

Oliver Packard

Sapna Shah

Notes to editors

GCP Asset Backed is a closed ended investment company traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term.

The Company seeks to meet its investment objective by making investments in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK based asset backed loans which have contracted, predictable medium to long term cash flows and/or physical assets.

Disclaimer

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:14:05 UTC
