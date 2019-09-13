GCP Student Living : Edison publishes research

GCP Student Living

Edison issues research

Edison issues research on GCP Student Living plc ('GCP Student')

Continuing to benefit from strong fundamentals

GCP Student is continuing to benefit from strong supply-demand fundamentals in the markets in which it operates, primarily in and around London. It is maintaining full occupancy, rents continue to grow ahead of inflation, and profitability is showing the benefits of scale. Dividends are growing and cover building as new assets come on stream, and GCP Student is well on track for full cover on a fully developed and let basis. Investor sentiment towards the sector is positive and the new London Plan appears to be adding to the scarcity value of GCP Student's London assets.

