Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GCP Student Living PLC    DIGS   GB00B8460Z43

GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC

(DIGS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/12 11:35:23 am
163.2 GBp   +0.12%
02:07aGCP STUDENT LIVING : Edison publishes research
PU
09/04GCP STUDENT LIVING : Annual Financial Report
PU
09/03GCP STUDENT LIVING : Portfolio update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCP Student Living : Edison publishes research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:07am EDT

GCP Student Living

Edison issues research

Edison issues research on GCP Student Living plc ('GCP Student')

Continuing to benefit from strong fundamentals

GCP Student is continuing to benefit from strong supply-demand fundamentals in the markets in which it operates, primarily in and around London. It is maintaining full occupancy, rents continue to grow ahead of inflation, and profitability is showing the benefits of scale. Dividends are growing and cover building as new assets come on stream, and GCP Student is well on track for full cover on a fully developed and let basis. Investor sentiment towards the sector is positive and the new London Plan appears to be adding to the scarcity value of GCP Student's London assets.

Click hereto view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison:Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact at Edison:

Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700
Peter Toeman +44 (0)20 3077 5700
financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.comand connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Disclaimer

GCP Student Living plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC
02:07aGCP STUDENT LIVING : Edison publishes research
PU
09/04GCP STUDENT LIVING : Annual Financial Report
PU
09/03GCP STUDENT LIVING : Portfolio update
PU
05/31GCP STUDENT LIVING : Result of Placing
PU
05/23GCP STUDENT LIVING : Acquisition of Scape Brighton
PU
05/03GCP STUDENT LIVING : Net Asset Value, Dividend and Portfolio Update
PU
05/03GCP STUDENT LIVING : Investor Report 31 March 2019
PU
05/03GCP STUDENT LIVING : Investor Report 31 March 2019
PR
05/03GCP STUDENT LIVING : Net Asset Value, Dividend and Portfolio Update
PR
05/02GCP STUDENT LIVING : Forward purchase agreement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 43,8 M
EBIT 2020 44,2 M
Net income 2020 75,4 M
Debt 2020 365 M
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2021 20,6x
Capitalization 675 M
Chart GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC
Duration : Period :
GCP Student Living PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 177,50  GBp
Last Close Price 163,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Henry Haldane Peto Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Malcolm Naish Independent Non-Executive Director
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Lyndsay Wedon Day Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC9.97%833
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL29.31%31 437
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES20.38%29 219
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.32.14%21 176
INVITATION HOMES INC39.14%14 937
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY34.33%14 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group