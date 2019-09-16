GCP Student Living : FTSE 250 Index inclusion

GCP Student Living plc

(the 'Company' or 'GCP Student', together with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

LEI: 2138004J4ID66FK38H25

FTSE 250 Index inclusion

The Board of GCP Student, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, is pleased to announce that FTSE Russell has confirmed that the Company will be added to the FTSE 250 Index with effect from 18 September 2019.

For further information please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited +44 (0)20 3405 8500 Nick Barker nick.barker@graviscapital.com Dion Di Miceli dion.dimiceli@graviscapital.com Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Neil Winward neil.winward@stifel.com Mark Young mark.young@stifel.com Tom Yeadon tom.yeadon@stifel.com Buchanan/ Quill +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet helent@buchanan.uk.com Henry Wilson henryw@buchanan.uk.com

About GCP Student

The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose-built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.

GCP Student's property portfolio comprises eleven assets with c.4,100 beds, including one asset which is expected to complete construction for the 2020/21 academic year. At 30 June 2019, its property portfolio was valued at £921.6 million.

The Company's standing properties are predominantly occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.