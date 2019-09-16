Log in
GCP Student Living PLC    DIGS   GB00B8460Z43

GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC

(DIGS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/16 08:41:03 am
163.3 GBp   +0.31%
08:32aGCP STUDENT LIVING : FTSE 250 Index inclusion
PU
09/13GCP STUDENT LIVING : Edison publishes research
PU
09/04GCP STUDENT LIVING : Annual Financial Report
PU
Company 
News

GCP Student Living : FTSE 250 Index inclusion

09/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

GCP Student Living plc

(the 'Company' or 'GCP Student', together with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

LEI: 2138004J4ID66FK38H25

FTSE 250 Index inclusion

The Board of GCP Student, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, is pleased to announce that FTSE Russell has confirmed that the Company will be added to the FTSE 250 Index with effect from 18 September 2019.

For further information please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited

+44 (0)20 3405 8500

Nick Barker

nick.barker@graviscapital.com

Dion Di Miceli

dion.dimiceli@graviscapital.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Neil Winward

neil.winward@stifel.com

Mark Young

mark.young@stifel.com

Tom Yeadon

tom.yeadon@stifel.com

Buchanan/ Quill

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

helent@buchanan.uk.com

Henry Wilson

henryw@buchanan.uk.com

About GCP Student

The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose-built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.

GCP Student's property portfolio comprises eleven assets with c.4,100 beds, including one asset which is expected to complete construction for the 2020/21 academic year. At 30 June 2019, its property portfolio was valued at £921.6 million.

The Company's standing properties are predominantly occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.

Disclaimer

GCP Student Living plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 12:31:00 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
