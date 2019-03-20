MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > GCP Student Living PLC DIGS GB00B8460Z43 GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC (DIGS) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:04 pm 154.8 GBp -0.39% 03:21a GCP STUDENT LIVING : Half-year Report PU 03:02a GCP STUDENT LIVING : Half-year Report PR 02/05 GCP STUDENT LIVING : Investor Report 31 December 2018 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news GCP Student Living : Half-year Report 0 03/20/2019 | 03:21am EDT Send by mail :

Half-yearly report and condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Company' or 'GCP Student', together with its subsidiaries the 'Group') LEI: 2138004J4ID66FK38H25 GCP Student, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 31 December 2018. The full half-yearly report and condensed consolidated financial statements can be accessed via the Company's website at www.gcpstudent.com or by contacting the Company Secretary by telephone on 01392 477500. ABOUT US GCP Student was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with inflation-linked income characteristics. It invests in properties located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation and a growing number of international students. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the FCA and trades on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company had a market capitalisation of c.£610 million at 31 December 2018. AT A GLANCE HY 2016 HY 2017 HY 2018 Value of property portfolio £465.7m £739.6m £841.5m EPRA NAV1,2 per share 138.17p 146.31p 157.93p Dividends per share 2.86p 2.96p 3.06p Net operating margin2 79% 78% 78% Loan-to-value 16% 23% 26% AY 2016 AY 2017 AY 2018 Student rental growth2 3.9% 4.1% 3.5% HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD3 - Annualised shareholder total return since IPO3 of 11.9%, compared to the Company's target return of 8-10%. - Dividends of 3.06 pence per share paid in respect of the period. - EPRA NAV3 (cum-income) per ordinary share of 157.93 pence and EPRA NAV (ex-income) per ordinary share of 156.40 pence at 31 December 2018.1 - Total rental income for the period of £20.9 million. - Successful equity raise of £38.1 million (before issue costs) through a placing of new ordinary shares. - New debt facilities for an aggregate amount of up to £100 million with Wells Fargo. - Entry into a conditional contract to acquire and forward fund Scape Brighton, which is expected to provide c.550 beds for the 2020/21 academic year. - The Company benefits from a future contractual arrangement to acquire Scape Canalside, a new-build asset located adjacent to Queen Mary University of London. - High-quality portfolio of ten assets with c.3,600 beds located primarily in and around London, with a valuation of £841.5 million at 31 December 2018. The Company's properties continue to benefit from the supply/demand imbalances for modern student facilities, with the portfolio fully occupied and rental growth of 3.5% for the 2018/19 academic year. - Completion of the refurbishment of Scape Bloomsbury ahead of schedule for the 2018/19 academic year, providing 432 beds in London WC1. - Construction of the forward-funded project Circus Street, Brighton continues in line with expectations and is expected to complete for the 2019/20 academic year, providing c.450 beds. 1. EPRA NAV is equivalent to the NAV calculated under IFRS for the year. 2. APM - see glossary for definitions and calculation methodology. 3. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial highlights above include performance measures based on EPRA best practice recommendations, which are designed to enhance transparency and comparability across the European real estate sector. See glossary for definitions. Robert Peto, Chairman, commented: 'On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to report a period of strong performance for the Company. The focus on assets in and around London has delivered the Company's strongest NAV performance for an interim period since 2015, with the NAV per share rising by 5.9% to 157.93 pence per share over the six-month period. The Company's NAV performance has been underpinned by rental growth of 3.5% achieved for the current academic year from a fully occupied portfolio of private student accommodation assets. Accordingly, the Company has been able to increase its dividend during the period. It is encouraging to note the Company's shareholder total return performance over the period of 3.0%. Over the same period, the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Index declined by 13.8%, with the Company one of only a handful of UK REITs to deliver positive total returns to investors. The highly selectiveapproach adopted by the Board and Gravis, the Investment Manager, to asset selection and the locations in which the Company operates, has demonstrably benefited shareholders through strong NAV performance and dividend growth, generating annualised total returns of 11.9% since IPO. Since the EU referendum in 2016, the Board has repeatedly noted that the future risks of Brexit remain unknown and difficult to quantify. Notwithstanding, the attraction of the UK, and London in particular, for domestic and global students alike remains evident. The UK has some of the highest-ranking universities in the world, with three in the top ten institutions in 2017/181. Education remains a core sector for the UK economy. With the number of international students in the UK continuing to rise (a substantial number of whom choose to study in and around London) the Board remains confident that the Company will continue to deliver stable performance. The Company has been highly successful in securing new, modern properties through future contractual arrangements secured by the Investment Manager. The Company benefits from a conditional forward purchase agreement to acquire Scape Canalside, a high-specification, new-build asset located immediately adjacent to Queen Mary University of London. With the property expected to open to students for the 2019/20 academic year, the Board and Gravis are considering the optimum way to finance its acquisition ahead of 30 June 2019.' 1. Time Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 For further information, please contact: Gravis Capital Management Limited +44 020 3405 8500

During the period, the Company entered into a conditional contract to acquire and forward fund the construction of Scape Brighton, its second asset in Brighton. The property is expected to provide c.550 beds and extensive communal areas for students for the 2020/21 academic year. The Company benefits from licensing fees which provide a 5.5% coupon per annum throughout the construction phase. Scape Brighton will add to the Company's presence in the Brighton market, with the construction of Circus Street, Brighton expected to complete ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 academic year. Financial results

The Company has generated a strong set of results in both absolute and relative terms. The Company's investment portfolio delivered rental income of £20.9 million over the period. Its NAV per share increased from 149.12 pence at the financial year end, 30 June 2018, to 157.93 pence at 31 December 2018. Dividends

The Company has paid dividends in respect of the six-month period ended 31 December 2018 of 3.06 pence per share. The Board is pleased to report the substantial improvement to the Company's dividend cover, which has been driven by Scape Bloomsbury opening to students in September 2018 and the Company's reduced cash balances as Circus Street, Brighton nears completion of its construction. Financing

On 25 September 2018, the Company raised £38.1 million by way of a non pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares which will be used, together with the Company's debt facilities, to fund the development of Scape Brighton and Circus Street, Brighton. On 20 December 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with Wells Fargo in respect of a development facility for an amount of up to £55 million. The development facility is intended to be drawn over time, partly to fund the construction of Scape Brighton. The development facility has a margin during the construction phase of 3.1% per annum above LIBOR (reducing to 2% per annum above LIBOR once the asset is operational and stabilised). It is repayable on 21 December 2021 with an option to extend by a further twelve months (at the Company's discretion, subject to certain conditions being met) and will be solely secured against Scape Brighton. Accordingly, the Group's available banking facilities total £335 million. These facilities include the drawn fixed interest rate term facilities with PGIM for an aggregate amount of £235 million, which are secured against certain of the Group's operational assets, and have a weighted average term of seven years. In addition, the Group has £100 million of floating rate borrowing facilities with Wells Fargo (which were undrawn as at 31 December 2018) comprising the development facility detailed above and a £45 million redrawable credit facility. At 31 December 2018, the Group's current blended cost of borrowing on its drawn debt was 2.96% with an average weighted maturity of seven years. The loan-to-value of the Group at that date was 26%. Outlook

The Company provides shareholders with access to a portfolio of private student accommodation assets which continue to benefit from strong supply and demand imbalances through full occupancy, rental growth and yield compression. The highly selective approach adopted by the Board and Investment Manager to asset selection and the locations in which the Company operates, has demonstrably benefited shareholders through strong NAV performance and dividend growth since IPO. Since the EU referendum in 2016, the Board has repeatedly noted that the future risks of Brexit remain unknown and difficult to quantify. At the time of writing, there remains considerable uncertainty as to the possible outcomes for Brexit. Notwithstanding, the attraction of the UK, and London in particular, for domestic and global students alike remains evident. The UK has some of the highest-ranking universities in the world, with three in the top ten institutions in 2017/18.1 Further, education remains a core sector for the UK economy, generating £95 billion and supporting nearly one million jobs across the nation.2 With the number of international students in the UK continuing to rise (a substantial number of whom choose to study in and around London) the Board remains confident that the Company will continue to deliver stable performance. The Company has been highly successful in securing new, modern properties through future contractual arrangements secured by the Investment Manager. As detailed in the Company's announcement on 3 October 2017, the Company benefits from a conditional forward purchase agreement to acquire Scape Canalside, a high-specification, new-build asset located immediately adjacent to Queen Mary University of London. With the property expected to open to students for the 2019/20 academic year, the Board and Investment Manager are considering the optimum way to finance its acquisition ahead of acquiring the property. Robert Peto

Chairman 19 March 2019 1. Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018. 2. The Impact of Universities on the UK Economy, Universities UK. INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT The UK student accommodation market The Investment Manager remains positive regarding the outlook for the student accommodation sector in the UK, particularly in relation to the Company's 'core' markets (including London, Brighton and Bristol) which continue to benefit from attractive demand characteristics supported by constrained supply. The Investment Manager continues to believe that the location of assets is fundamental to their ability to support long-term returns to shareholders. Student numbers supportive of occupancy and growth UCAS data for the 2018/19 academic year shows year-on-year growth of 4.4% in the number of international students accepted onto full-time courses in the UK, a sixth consecutive year of growth. Acceptances from both EU and non-EU students have increased, with the former continuing to remain above the levels seen prior to the EU referendum. Whilst total acceptances to full-time higher education in the UK for the 2018/19 academic year remain broadly consistent with prior years, a combination of the cost of tuition and the removal of student number controls continues to benefit the top ranked universities most, suggesting a flight to quality as students increasingly view their choice of university in terms of expected future earnings. Demand for full-time higher education courses in London remains strong relative to the rest of the UK. London is home to 23 universities, with more universities ranked in the top 40 by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings than any other city in the world. Approximately one-third of the 2.3 million students in the UK study in London and the South East. International students in particular favour London as a destination for higher education given its continued reputation as a global centre of academic excellence; a quarter of all international students in the UK choose to study in London. With 92% of the Company's portfolio located in and around London and 77% of the tenants being international students, current market dynamics are strongly supportive of the Company's investment objective and underpin its continued ability to deliver fully occupied assets with long-term rental growth prospects. Strong supply-side barriers The supply of private student accommodation varies substantially across the UK with increasing divergence of returns between cities with an undersupply of student housing and those with less restrictive planning regulations. The Investment Manager targets markets which suffer from a structural undersupply of such assets. High land values and the difficult planning environment, which prioritises social housing and residential schemes over student accommodation, has seen the London market remain severely undersupplied. Brighton, like London, also remains severely undersupplied, as shown below. The beneficial impact of these supply-side barriers on the Company's portfolio, coupled with strong demand for accommodation in its assets, is reflected by the valuation increases and rental growth achieved since its IPO in 2013. Transactional activity Investment volumes in 2018 exceeded £3.2 billion in 2018. At the date of this report, we estimate that there is a further £1.4 billion of stock on the market. Overseas buyers continue to dominate the market for UK student residential assets. Of particular note was the acquisition by Allianz of a £350 million holding in the £1.5 billion Chapter portfolio, comprising c.5,100 beds in and around London. The Investment Manager estimates the Chapter portfolio traded at a yield just above 4%. Such investment activity, combined with the anticipated impact of the London Plan (which may create additional barriers to the development of student schemes and drive increased demand for existing assets), continues to drive yield compression across the London market. This is reflected in the increased valuation of the Company's portfolio over the period under review. Students per bed ratio London 3.6 Brighton 4.5 Bristol 2.8 National average 2.0 Source: HESA. WHERE, WHAT AND HOW THE THREE FUNDAMENTALS Where the assets are located - Primary focus in and around London - Proximity to HEI and/or major transport hub - High supply side barriers What the Company buys - Intelligent design to optimise long-term returns - Large-scale assets benefiting from operating efficiencies - Modern purpose-built accommodation How the Company operates - High-specification facilities - Hotel level service - Competitive pricing Portfolio performance update The key drivers of the Company's returns are based on the three fundamentals shown above which form the basis of how the Investment Manager seeks to add value over the long term. The Company's portfolio continues to perform in line with the Investment Manager's expectations. The operational properties are fully occupied with respect to the 2018/19 academic year. The portfolio generated rental income of £20.9 million for the six-month period to 31 December 2018 and average rental growth of 3.5% year-on-year. The Company is able to achieve strong rental growth through its focus on markets benefiting from strong supply and demand imbalances and the location of its assets, all of which are within a 10-minute walk of an HEI or major transport links. Over the period under review, the Company has achieved strong NAV growth driven by a like-for-like portfolio valuation uplift of 4.8%. The external market valuation of the portfolio was £841.5 million at 31 December 2018. The valuation uplift has been driven by rental growth, full occupancy and yield compression across its portfolio, with notable valuation uplifts on Scape Bloomsbury of £9.9 million, Scape Shoreditch of £7.7 million and Scape East of £10.0 million. The blended net initial yield of the Company's operational portfolio at 31 December 2018 was 4.74%. London continues to attract the attention of institutional and sovereign wealth fund investors, with competitive market activity for private student accommodation assets further driving yield compression, which has positively impacted the valuation of the Company's assets. As detailed above, 92% of the Company's portfolio by value is located in and around London. During the period under review, the comprehensive refurbishment of Scape Bloomsbury was completed ahead of schedule with the property open to students for the beginning of the current academic year, providing 432 beds in London WC1. The asset is currently fully occupied. The forward-funded construction of Circus Street, Brighton continues in line with the Investment Manager's expectations. The asset is expected to complete for the 2019/20 academic year and will provide a further 450 beds in addition to c.30,000 sq ft of commercial office space, which will complete by March 2020. The student accommodation will be let on a 21-year lease, with annual uplifts of RPI plus 50 basis points, capped at 5% and floored at 2% to a subsidiary guaranteed by Kaplan Inc, a global education provider. The Company has benefited from a licensing fee providing a 5.5% coupon on drawn funding through the construction phase. In July 2018, the Company entered into a conditional contract to acquire and forward fund Scape Brighton. Scape Brighton will provide c.550 beds, extensive communal areas and c.1,500 sq ft of retail space. It is currently expected that Scape Brighton will be operational for the 2020/21 academic year. Outlook The Company provides shareholders with a property portfolio which continues to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation in its core markets. The attraction of these core markets for owners of private student residential accommodation remains evident, as demonstrated by the occupancy levels, rental growth and yield compression seen across the Company's portfolio. The Investment Manager believes investment demand is increasingly selective, with the weight of institutional capital focusing on the supply of 'core' locations. This is illustrated by the substantial yield differential between private student residential accommodation assets in and around London and in super-prime regional locations as compared to those located in secondary and tertiary regional locations. Notwithstanding the ongoing uncertainties surrounding Brexit and weakness in the wider real estate markets, international student numbers and institutional demand for assets in London both remain resilient. Looking ahead, the Investment Manager believes the Company remains well positioned to benefit from the supply and demand imbalances in core markets, with institutional investment demand and restrictive planning regimes in the markets in which it operates. The UK, and London in particular, remains a global centre of education and the Investment Manager believes that this is set to continue, particularly given the importance of the education sector to the UK economy. The Investment Manager has been highly successful in securing new, modern properties through future contractual arrangements which have enabled the Company to create its own pipeline of assets in attractive locations where existing properties may not have otherwise been available. Forward purchase agreements, through which the Company has committed to acquire assets under development once they become operational, have been used for the acquisition of its Scape Shoreditch, The Pad and Podium assets. The Company has benefited from valuation gains since acquisition of, in aggregate, £40.5 million on these properties, representing an average valuation uplift on purchase prices of c.18%. On 3 October 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into a conditional forward purchase agreement to acquire Scape Canalside, a high-specification, new-build asset located immediately adjacent to Queen Mary University of London, and in the same locality as the Group's existing c.590-bed Scape East asset. The property is on track to open to students for the 2019/20 academic year, providing approximately 410 beds. If the conditional contract is completed, the Company's portfolio will include c.1,000 beds in the same locality as Queen Mary University of London, providing the opportunity to take advantage of operational economies of scale. The Investment Manager believes the acquisition of Scape Canalside should enable the Company to secure a new asset in a highly attractive London location and which is expected to provide rental and earnings growth for the Company over the long term. Based on current market conditions and the terms of the forward purchase agreement the Investment Manager currently anticipates that, if acquired, the Company will benefit from an uplift in the valuation of Scape Canalside at the time of its first full independent valuation at 30 September 2019. Accordingly, the Investment Manager believes that Scape Canalside represents an attractive opportunity for the Company. FINANCIAL REVIEW OF THE PERIOD Financial results The Company has delivered robust results for the six-month period to 31 December 2018, with average rental growth of 3.5% across the portfolio for the 2018/19 academic year and generating total rental income for the period of £20.9 million. Profit before tax and fair value gains on investment properties of £9.0 million was generated in the period. The increase in profitability year-on-year is due to scale, with a further asset becoming operational in the period, increasing gross profit, with administration and finance expenses remaining broadly consistent year-on-year. Property expenditure The Company's net operating margin has remained stable at c.78% with the continued efficient management of costs by the Company's Asset and Facilities Managers. Property expenditure of £4.5 million was incurred during the period, which is in line with expectations. Administration expenditure Total administration expenses of £4.0 million comprise fund running costs, including the Investment Manager's fee and other third party service provider costs in the period in line with the Company's service provider contracts. Dividends and earnings The Company increased its dividend, paying a dividend of 3.06 pence per share for the period. The dividend was 81% covered by adjusted EPS¹ of 2.49 pence. Whilst the Company targets a fully-covered dividend over the longer term, where assets in its portfolio are being refurbished or are under development (as is the case with development projects such as Circus Street and the recently completed Scape Bloomsbury), cover may be adversely affected over the short term. The dividends were paid as 2.35 pence per ordinary share as PID in respect of the Group's tax exempt property rental business and 0.71 pence per ordinary share as ordinary dividends. Ongoing charges percentage The Company's ongoing charges ratio for the twelve months to 31 December 2018, based on the AIC's methodology, excluding direct property costs, was 1.27%. Financial performance

2018

£'000 30 June

2018

£'000 Borrowings at the start of the period 235,000 220,000 Borrowings drawn down in the period 17,470 15,000 Borrowings repaid in the period (17,470) - Borrowings at the end of the period 235,000 235,000 Unamortised loan arrangement fees brought forward (2,229) (2,531) Amortised in the period 219 355 Loan arrangement fees incurred in the period (1,311) (53) Unamortised loan arrangement fees carried forward (3,321) (2,229) Borrowings less unamortised loan arrangement fees 231,679 232,771 The Group has debt facilities of £335 million, comprising the following: Secured fixed rate credit facilities totalling £235 million with PGIM: Amount Facility Interest rate % Maturity £130,000,000 1 3.07 September 2024 £40,000,000 1 2.83 September 2024 £65,000,000 2 2.82 April 2029 Secured credit facilities totalling £100 million with Wells Fargo: Amount Facility Interest rate % Maturity £45,000,000 Redrawable credit facility LIBOR +1.85% July 2021 £55,000,000 Development loan LIBOR +3.1% December 2021 + 1 year The Group uses gearing to seek to enhance returns over the long term and for the purpose of funding acquisitions in line with the Company's investment policy. The level of gearing is governed by careful consideration of the cost of borrowing. The debt facilities include gearing and interest cover covenants that are measured in accordance with the respective facility agreement. The Group has maintained significant headroom against all measures throughout the financial period and is in full compliance with all loan covenants at 31 December 2018. 9. Share capital Number of

shares Issued

share price 31 December

2018

£'000 30 June

2018

£'000 Issued and fully paid: At the start of the period 3,851 3,358 Shares issued on 7 July 2017 49,295,774 142.00p - 493 Shares issued on 25 September 2018 25,512,151 149.50p 255 - Balance at the end of the period 4,106 3,851 10. Net asset value per ordinary share Basic NAV per share amounts are calculated by dividing net assets attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company in the statement of financial position by the number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period. As there are no dilutive instruments in issue, basic and diluted NAV per share are identical. The following reflects the net asset and share data used in the NAV per share computations: 31 December

2018 30 June

2018 EPRA NAV (pps) 157.93 149.12 The EPRA NAV may be calculated as: 31 December

2018

£'000 30 June

2018

£'000 Net assets attributable to ordinary shareholders 648,435 574,210 Net assets for calculation of EPRA NAV 648,435 574,210 Number of ordinary shares in issue 410,576,707 385,064,556 11. Fair value IFRS 13 defines fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values. The fair value of cash and short-term deposits, trade receivables, trade payables and other current liabilities approximate their fair value due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. Interest-bearing loans and borrowings are disclosed at amortised cost. The carrying value of the loans and borrowings approximate their fair value due to the contractual terms and conditions of the loan. Quarterly valuations of investment property are performed by Knight Frank LLP, an accredited external valuer with recognised and relevant professional qualifications and recent experience of the location and category of the investment property being valued, however, the valuations are the ultimate responsibility of the Directors, who appraise these quarterly. The valuation of the Company's investment property at fair value is determined by the external valuer on the basis of market value in accordance with the internationally accepted RICS Valuation, Global Standards 2017 and in accordance with IFRS 13. The determination of the fair value of investment property requires the use of estimates such as future cash flows from assets such as lettings, tenants' profiles, future revenue streams, the capital values of fixtures and fittings, plant and machinery, any environmental matters and the overall repair and condition of the property and discount rates applicable to those assets. The following tables show an analysis of the fair values of assets recognised in the statement of financial position by level of the fair value hierarchy1: 31 December 2018 Assets and liabilities measured at fair value

Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment properties - - 841,470 841,470 - - 841,470 841,470 30 June 2018 Assets and liabilities measured at fair value Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment properties - - 784,424 784,424 - - 784,424 784,424 1. Explanation of the fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date;

Level 2 - use of a model with inputs (other than quoted prices included in Level 1) that are directly or indirectly observable market data; and

Level 3 - use of a model with inputs that are not based on observable market data. There have been no transfers between Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 during the period or the comparative period. Valuation techniques and significant inputs within the valuation of investment properties The following table analyses: the fair value measurements at the end of the reporting period;

a description of the valuation techniques applied;

the inputs used in the fair value measurement, including the ranges of rent charged to different units within the same building; and

for Level 3 fair value measurements, quantitative information about significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement. Class of property Fair value Valuation technique Key unobservable inputs Range Operational

student property

31 December 2018 £795,000,000 Income capitalisation Estimated rental value - 2018/19

Rental growth

Tenancy period

Sundry income

Facilities management cost

Initial yield

£165 - £670 per bed per week

2.5% - 3.0%

40/51 weeks

£50 - £100 per bed p.a.

£2,100 - £2,350 per bed p.a.

4.15% - 5.80% blended

(4.15% - 7.50%) Development

student property

31 December 2018 £46,470,000 Income capitalisation/

Residual land value (plus cost spend to date) Residual land value

Build cost spend to date £14,720,000

£31,750,000 Operational

student property

30 June 2018 £753,934,000 Income capitalisation Estimated rental value - 2017/18

Rental growth

Tenancy period

Sundry income

Facilities management cost

Initial yield

£165 - £465 per bed per week

2.5% - 3.0%

40/51 weeks

£50 - £100 per bed p.a.

£2,050 - £2,250 per bed p.a.

4.5% - 5.75% blended

(4.75% - 7.50%) Development

student property

30 June 2018 £30,490,000 Income capitalisation/

residual land value (plus cost spend to date) Residual land value

Build cost spend to date £8,640,000

£21,850,000 Sensitivity analysis to significant changes in unobservable inputs within the valuation of investment properties Significant increases/decreases in the ERV (per sq ft p.a.) and rental growth p.a. in isolation would result in a significantly higher/lower fair value measurement. Significant increases/decreases in the long-term vacancy rate and discount rate (and exit yield) in isolation would result in a significantly lower/higher fair value measurement. Generally, a change in the assumption made for the ERV (per sq ft p.a.) is accompanied by: - a similar change in the rent growth p.a. and discount rate (and exit yield); and - an opposite change in the long-term vacancy rate. Gains and losses recorded in profit or loss for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy amount to £39,898,000 (31 December 2017: £32,357,000) and are presented in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income in line item 'fair value gains on investment properties'. All gains and losses recorded in profit or loss for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are attributable to changes in unrealised gains or losses relating to investment property held at the end of the reporting period. The carrying amount of the Company's assets and liabilities is considered to be the same as their fair value. 12. Related party transactions Directors The Directors (all non-executive Directors) of the Company and subsidiaries are considered to be the key management personnel of the Group. Directors' remuneration for the six months totalled £97,000 (six months ended 31 December 2017: £87,500) and as at 31 December 2018, a balance of £nil (2017: £nil) was outstanding. Investment Manager The Company is party to an investment management agreement with the Investment Manager, pursuant to which the Company has appointed the Investment Manager to provide investment management services relating to the respective assets on a day-to-day basis in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policy, subject to the overall supervision and direction by the Board of Directors. For its services to the Company, the Investment Manager receives an annual fee at the rate of 1% of the NAV of the Company (or such lesser amount as may be demanded by the Investment Manager at its own absolute discretion). The Investment Manager has committed additional resource in providing its client funds, including the Company, a more comprehensive service which strengthens the level of transaction and marketing support for the Company, in a cost-efficient manner. The Investment Manager receives a fee of 0.3% of the aggregate gross proceeds from any issue of new shares in consideration for the provision of marketing and investor introduction services. The Investment Manager has appointed Highland Capital Partners Limited to assist it with the provision of such services and pays all fees due to Highland Capital Partners Limited out of the fees it receives from the Company. The Investment Manager has been appointed as the Company's AIFM under the investment management agreement in respect of which it receives an annual fee of £24,000, subject to an annual RPI increase. The Company has provided disclosures on its website incorporating the disclosure requirements of the AIFMD regulations. During the six months ended 31 December 2018, the Group incurred £3,258,000 (six months ended 31 December 2017: £2,588,000) in respect of investment management fees, AIFM fees and transaction management and document services. A total of £3,144,000 is included within administration expenses in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income and £114,000 is included within share issue costs relating to shares issued during the period; at 31 December 2018, £1,669,000 (31 December 2017: £1,196,000) was outstanding. The investment management agreement is terminable by the Company on not less than twelve months' written notice to the Investment Manager at any time, such notice to expire no earlier than 21 September 2021, and is terminable by the Investment Manager on not less than twelve months' written notice to the Company at any time, such notice to expire no earlier than 31 October 2025. The investment management agreement can be terminated at any time in the event of the insolvency of the Company or the Investment Manager. The Company and the Investment Manager entered into the investment management agreement on 12 April 2013. The agreement was novated from Gravis Capital Partners LLP to Gravis Capital Management Limited on 20 April 2017. On 3 October 2017, the Company entered into a conditional forward purchase agreement to acquire Scape Canalside. With the property on track to open to students for the 2019/20 academic year, the Board and the Investment Manager are considering the optimum way to finance its acquisition ahead of 30 June 2019. The directors of the Investment Manager and their spouses directly or indirectly own, in aggregate approximately 45% of Leopard Guernsey Westway Limited, the vendor of Scape Canalside. If acquired, Scape Canalside will be purchased on the basis of independent valuation and approval by the independent Board of Directors. On 25 July 2018, the Group entered into a conditional contract with GCP Scaperfield Limited to acquire and forward-fund the construction of Scape Brighton. The directors of the Investment Manager and their spouses directly or indirectly own, in aggregate approximately 80% of Scaperfield Limited, the vendor of Scape Brighton. Scape Brighton is being acquired on the basis of independent valuation and approval by the independent Board of Directors. At 31 December 2018, a loan of £24.2 million was advanced to Scaperfield Limited to fund construction costs and is included within loans receivable in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. Interest of £474,000 has been accrued on the loan and is included within finance income in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income. SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION Electronic communications from the Company Shareholders now have the opportunity to be notified by email when the Company's annual report, half-yearly report and other formal communications are available on the Company's website, instead of receiving printed copies by post. This has environmental benefits in the reduction of paper, printing, energy and water usage, as well as reducing costs to the Company. If you have not already elected to receive electronic communications from the Company and wish to do so, visit www.signalshares.com. To register, you will need your investor code, which can be found on your share certificate or your dividend tax voucher. Alternatively, you can contact Link's Customer Support Centre which is available to answer any queries you have in relation to your shareholding: - by phone: from the UK, call 0871 664 0300, from overseas call +44 (0) 371 664 0300 (calls cost 12 pence per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate. Link is open between 09:00am - 5:30pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales); - by email: enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk; or - by post: Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU. Frequency of NAV publication The Company's NAV is released to the London Stock Exchange via RNS on a quarterly basis and is published on the Company's website. Sources of further information Copies of the Company's annual and half-yearly reports, stock exchange announcements, investor reports and further information on the Company can be obtained from the Company's website. Key dates March Half-yearly results announced Payment of second interim dividend June Company's year end Payment of third interim dividend September Annual results announced Payment of fourth interim dividend November Annual general meeting December Company's half-year end Payment of first interim dividend GLOSSARY OF KEY TERMS Adjusted EPS

EPS adjusted for exceptional items and licence fees receivable on forward-funded developments (refer to note 7) AIC

Association of Investment Companies Asset and Facilities Managers

Scape Student Living Limited and Collegiate Accommodation Consulting Limited AIFM

Alternative Investment Fund Manager AIFMD

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive APM

Alternative performance measure Annualised shareholder total return since IPO

Total shareholder return expressed as a weighted annual percentage. Calculated with reference to the IPO issue price of 100 pence per ordinary share Average annual rental growth Average student rental growth since IPO AY

Academic year Company

GCP Student Living plc Cost of borrowing

Cost of borrowing expressed as a percentage weighted according to period EPRA

European Public Real Estate Association EPRA earnings

Earnings from operational activities EPRA EPS

Recurring earnings from core operational activities excluding movements relating to revaluation of investment properties and interest rate swaps and the related tax effects, divided by the number of shares in issue (refer to note 7) EPRA NAV

Net assets divided by number of shares. Includes all property at market value but excludes the mark to market of interest rate swaps (refer to note 10) EPRA NAV (cum-income)

Net asset value before deduction of proposed dividend EPRA NAV (ex-income)

Net asset value after deduction of proposed dividend EPRA net initial yield

Annualised rental income based on the cash rents passing at the balance sheet date, less non-recoverable property operating expenses, divided by the market value of the property, increased with (estimated) purchasers' costs EPS

Earnings per share (refer to note 7) ERV

Estimated rental value EU

European Union FCA

Financial Conduct Authority Gearing

Debt expressed as a percentage of gross assets (refer to note 8) Gross assets

The aggregate value of the total assets of the Company Group

GCP Student Living plc and its subsidiaries HEI

Higher education institution HESA

Higher Education Statistics Agency HY

Half year IAS

International Accounting Standard IASB

International Accounting Standards Board IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards IPO

Initial public offering LIBOR

London interbank offered rate Loan-to-value or LTV

A measure of borrowings used by property investment companies calculated as borrowings, net of cash, as a proportion of property value NAV

Net asset value Net operating margin

Gross profit expressed as a percentage of rental income NIY

Net initial yield Occupancy

Full occupancy is determined as occupancy across the Company's operational portfolio of properties being no less than 97%. This is consistent with terminology used across the private purpose-built student accommodation market and the methodology applied by the Company since its IPO in 2013 Ongoing charges ratio

Annual percentage reduction in shareholder returns as a result of recurring operational expenses PGIM

PGIM Real Estate Finance PID

Property income distribution pps

Pence per share REIT

Real Estate Investment Trust RICS

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors RNS

Regulatory News Service RPI

Retail price index Student rental growth

Annual rental growth measured on a like-for-like basis across the portfolio Shareholder total return

Share price growth with dividends deemed to be reinvested on the dividend payment date UCAS

Universities and Colleges Admissions Service Wells Fargo

